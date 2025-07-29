“Trying to make fun of someone else’s cheating scandal” — Kjersti Flaa slams Ryan Reynolds for choosing Gwyneth Paltrow for new Astronomer ad

Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa recently reacted to American actor Ryan Reynolds reportedly being involved in the new advertisement for tech company Astronomer, which featured Gwyneth Paltrow. According to Business Insider, Blake Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds’s company, Maximum Effort, helped produce the promotional ad for Astronomer. This follows the filming of the tech company’s former CEO, Andy Byron, and head of HR, Kristin Cabot, sharing an intimate moment at a Coldplay concert on July 16, 2025. The two were caught in a scandal on the British band’s Kiss Cam, and it went viral all over the internet.On Monday, July 28, 2025, Kjersti Flaa took to her YouTube show, The Flaawsome Talk, and slammed Reynolds for his crisis PR for Astronomer and involving Gwyneth Paltrow. Explaining how the Astronomer scandal was recorded at a Coldplay concert, Kjersti Flaa noted:“Ryan Reynolds has been out and about again, trying to make fun of someone else's cheating scandal… I've never seen anything spread so fast. It was all over the world… When we saw that at first, it was kind of humorous, but then you start thinking about it, it's like all these people are getting really hurt by this.”The journalist noted that after the video went immensely viral, the personal lives of the Astronomer CEO and the head of HR were exposed to the whole world, including their family. She added:“I can't imagine the wife and the husband of these two having to go through this public humiliation that they've been going through. And of course, Ryan Reynolds and his company Maximum Effort, seized the day to make this into comedy and make some money of it.”Meanwhile, Astronomer released the video featuring Gwyneth Paltrow late on Friday night, July 25, 2025. As per their advertisement, the actress said she was hired as a spokesperson on a “very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300+ employees at Astronomer.” Notably, the American actress and businesswoman was formerly married to Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay.Kjersti Flaa calls out Ryan Reynolds for monetizing Astronomer’s “collateral damage”The reporter on Monday also discussed how Ryan Reynolds used Justin Baldoni for his SNL50 joke amid the It Ends With Us actor-director’s legal battle with his wife, Blake Lively.“When other women are collateral damage, he chooses to monetize it. But when it's about his wife, then he goes after people to silence them, to subpoena them… Ryan Reynolds doesn't care about accountability. He only cares about the optics. He'll sell you mock humility and performative self-awareness as long as it protects his brand,” Flaa said.Kjersti Flaa also took a jab at the company, Maximum Effort, saying that they provide “minimum integrity.” Meanwhile, as per Business Insider, Reynolds launched Maximum Effort with his business partner, George Dewey, in 2018. The company is known for making advertisements, movies, and shows.Meanwhile, according to the BBC, the tech company, Astronmer’s former CEO, Andy Byron, and head of HR, Kristin Cabot, attended Coldplay’s concert on July 16, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Both Byron and Cabot have reportedly resigned from their posts after they were caught embracing on a big screen at a Coldplay concert.