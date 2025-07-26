  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • Astronomer’s new CEO breaks silence on Andy Byron–Coldplay scandal—Perez Hilton claims it is ultimately “good” for the brand

Astronomer’s new CEO breaks silence on Andy Byron–Coldplay scandal—Perez Hilton claims it is ultimately “good” for the brand

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Jul 26, 2025 16:09 GMT
Perez Hilton shared his reaction to Astronomer
Perez Hilton shared his reaction to Astronomer's new CEO's statement about Andy Byron viral video controversy (Images via X/PopBase)

Perez Hilton has recently shared his reaction to the Astronomer’s new CEO, Pete DeJoy, making a statement on the Andy Byron viral video controversy. Notably, Byron has been trending since July 16, 2025, after he reportedly appeared with the company’s now former Head of HR, Kristin Cabot, during a performance of Coldplay in Boston.

Ad

On Friday, July 25, Perez shared a post with a link to a new article on his website about Pete’s reaction through X (formerly Twitter). The online personality wrote along with the link:

“This has to ultimately be good for the company, right?”

Perez said in his article that Pete DeJoy spoke about the Andy Byron scandal in a statement shared on his official LinkedIn page on July 21, 2025. Hilton added that Andy has yet to speak on the controversy that emerged from the viral video and referred to DeJoy’s reaction to the same, which reads:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies – let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world – ever encounter. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would have never wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.”
Ad
Hilton&#039;s post (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)
Hilton's post (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)

Perez Hilton stated that Andy Byron has already resigned from the position of CEO at Astronomer. He referred to Pete’s statement by saying that it is common for an AI company to get accused of cheating and making the wrong decision. The blogger and columnist also said:

Ad
“Yeah, we bet Byron wishes it didn’t happen that way either! HA! But hey, what a positive way to spin a PR nightmare into an opportunity! DeJoy is already thinking like a true businessman!”

Apart from Andy, Kristin has also not responded to the controversy till now. However, she had been put on leave, following which she too resigned. Notably, Cabot joined Astronomer back in November last year. Her LinkedIn profile is currently inactive, and she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Gettysburg College, as stated by Newsweek.

Ad

Astronomer’s interim CEO said that he will continue taking care of their customers

Ad

On July 19, 2025, Astronomer shared a statement on X, confirming that Pete DeJoy will be the interim CEO and that they would share more details in the upcoming days. Furthermore, Astronomer said in another post on July 20 that the Board of Directors has accepted Andy’s resignation.

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not”, the statement reads.
Ad

As mentioned, Pete has already reacted to everything that happened after Andy Byron’s video went viral. Notably, DeJoy has been a co-founder of Astronomer, where he also served as a Vice President and Senior Vice President.

DeJoy’s LinkedIn statement on July 21, 2025, featured him addressing the achievements of the company over the years. He said that a lot of things have changed and added:

“What was once a mission to help companies with Apache Airflow has turned into so much more. We’re privileged to sit at the center of our customers’ data & AI strategy, powering data pipelines behind in-game analytics of your favorite sports team, LLM powered chatbots for customer support, training AI for self-driving cars, and every mission-critical process in between.”
Ad
Ad

Pete wrote how the company witnessed development with time, saying that it includes people who can resolve “hard problems” and fix anything that is damaged. Pete addressed the fact that the customers trust them and added:

“I’m stepping into this role with a wholehearted commitment to taking care of our people and delivering for our customers. Astronomer’s foundation remains strong, built around the thriving Apache Airflow community. Our opportunity to build a DataOps platform for the age of AI remains massive. And our story is very much still being written.”

Pete’s LinkedIn profile says that before joining as the interim CEO, he was serving as the Chief Product Officer of the company since February this year.

About the author
Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.

Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.

Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.

If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages.

Know More
Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications