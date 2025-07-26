Astronomer’s new CEO breaks silence on Andy Byron–Coldplay scandal—Perez Hilton claims it is ultimately “good” for the brand

Perez Hilton has recently shared his reaction to the Astronomer’s new CEO, Pete DeJoy, making a statement on the Andy Byron viral video controversy. Notably, Byron has been trending since July 16, 2025, after he reportedly appeared with the company’s now former Head of HR, Kristin Cabot, during a performance of Coldplay in Boston.On Friday, July 25, Perez shared a post with a link to a new article on his website about Pete’s reaction through X (formerly Twitter). The online personality wrote along with the link:“This has to ultimately be good for the company, right?”Perez said in his article that Pete DeJoy spoke about the Andy Byron scandal in a statement shared on his official LinkedIn page on July 21, 2025. Hilton added that Andy has yet to speak on the controversy that emerged from the viral video and referred to DeJoy’s reaction to the same, which reads:“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies – let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world – ever encounter. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would have never wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.”Hilton's post (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)Perez Hilton stated that Andy Byron has already resigned from the position of CEO at Astronomer. He referred to Pete’s statement by saying that it is common for an AI company to get accused of cheating and making the wrong decision. The blogger and columnist also said:“Yeah, we bet Byron wishes it didn’t happen that way either! HA! But hey, what a positive way to spin a PR nightmare into an opportunity! DeJoy is already thinking like a true businessman!”Apart from Andy, Kristin has also not responded to the controversy till now. However, she had been put on leave, following which she too resigned. Notably, Cabot joined Astronomer back in November last year. Her LinkedIn profile is currently inactive, and she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Gettysburg College, as stated by Newsweek.Astronomer’s interim CEO said that he will continue taking care of their customersOn July 19, 2025, Astronomer shared a statement on X, confirming that Pete DeJoy will be the interim CEO and that they would share more details in the upcoming days. Furthermore, Astronomer said in another post on July 20 that the Board of Directors has accepted Andy’s resignation.“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not”, the statement reads.As mentioned, Pete has already reacted to everything that happened after Andy Byron’s video went viral. Notably, DeJoy has been a co-founder of Astronomer, where he also served as a Vice President and Senior Vice President.DeJoy’s LinkedIn statement on July 21, 2025, featured him addressing the achievements of the company over the years. He said that a lot of things have changed and added:“What was once a mission to help companies with Apache Airflow has turned into so much more. We’re privileged to sit at the center of our customers’ data &amp; AI strategy, powering data pipelines behind in-game analytics of your favorite sports team, LLM powered chatbots for customer support, training AI for self-driving cars, and every mission-critical process in between.”Pete wrote how the company witnessed development with time, saying that it includes people who can resolve “hard problems” and fix anything that is damaged. Pete addressed the fact that the customers trust them and added:“I’m stepping into this role with a wholehearted commitment to taking care of our people and delivering for our customers. Astronomer’s foundation remains strong, built around the thriving Apache Airflow community. Our opportunity to build a DataOps platform for the age of AI remains massive. And our story is very much still being written.”Pete’s LinkedIn profile says that before joining as the interim CEO, he was serving as the Chief Product Officer of the company since February this year.