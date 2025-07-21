"Big lesson for all cheaters!"—Perez Hilton reacts as whistleblower behind Andy Byron & Kristin Cabot's alleged affair at Coldplay concert speaks out

Perez Hilton has recently shared his response after Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s alleged affair was reportedly exposed by a whistleblower named Grace Springer. According to the New York Post, Grace was the one who recorded the duo on camera and shared it online. The video has received millions of views, as of this writing.The media personality posted a lengthy article about how the alleged affair was revealed to everyone through his self-titled website on July 21, 2025. Perez added a link to the piece in a post on his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:“This is a big lesson for all cheaters! Can’t get enough of this.”On Friday, July 18, Grace Springer appeared for an interview with The US Sun, telling the outlet that she had no idea that the couple she was recording was Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. She addressed the reasons for taking the video, as she stated:“Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it. A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes.”Perez Hilton's post (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)Perez Hilton seemingly agreed to what Grace Springer said in her interview and wrote:“That’s karma!! And how was she supposed to know those people were actually having an affair or that they were somewhat notable? Nobody could’ve seen this media attention coming!”The blogger and columnist also stated that despite the viral moment leading to controversies, Grace is expecting Andy and his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, would resolve the issues between them. Notably, Springer described the video as a “blessing in disguise” for Andy and Megan while speaking to The US Sun.Apart from this, Grace Springer said that Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s appearance during Coldplay’s performance in Boston was a “hot topic.” Perez addressed the same by saying:“As for the internet’s reaction to the awkward jumbotron moment, Grace could never have imagined it would go this nuts. However, she pointed out that there was “a lot of talk” about the surprising moment after the show.”Grace Springer reveals how Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s video started trendingThe viral video of Andy and Kristin featured the former holding Cabot. When the camera focused on the duo, Coldplay member Chris Martin responded by saying that they were possibly feeling shy or were having an affair, as per The New York Post.The outlet stated that Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot also attempted to hide themselves from the camera. Byron, who has been the CEO of Astronomer, seemingly expressed his surprise to see himself on camera, following which Kristin reportedly said:“This is awkward.”As mentioned, Grace Springer’s video featuring Byron and Cabot grabbed a lot of attention. The US Sun stated that Grace originally shared the video on July 17, 2025. Grace said that the clip initially received a “couple thousand views” until things changed by the next morning.“I woke up to seven million. Now over 30 million. Overwhelmed to say the least.”As of July 19, 2025, Andy Byron has resigned as CEO, and co-founder of Astronomer. Pete DeJoy will serve as interim CEO until a new person is appointed to the position. The company also released a lengthy statement via X on Sunday, July 20, saying they will continue supporting customers with AI and data issues. Meanwhile, Kristin Cabot, Astronomer’s Head of HR, has not responded to the kiss cam moment so far.