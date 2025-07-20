“When adultery were simpler” — Michael Knowles reacts to the viral Coldplay Concert video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot

American conservative political commentator and YouTuber Michael Knowles reacted to the viral clip of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company's HR executive, Kristin Cabot, caught on a kiss-cam at Coldplay's show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.During Colplay's concert on July 16, Byron was seen with his arms around Cabot when the two appeared on the kiss cam. Upon realizing that they were on the big screen, Cabot quickly turned around, covering her face, while Byron ducked out of the camera's view.The kiss cam moment went viral, especially since the pair are both married to other people, per multiple reports.Reviewing the viral moment on the July 18 episode of The Michael Knowles Show, host Michael Knowles expressed skepticism about the public's reaction to the video.He questioned the massive attention the clip received, pointing out that cheating scandals and awkward kiss cam reveals aren't unusual, and that Astronomer isn't even &quot;well known.&quot;Offering a possible explanation, Michael stated that his wife, Alisa, believes people are drawn to &quot;Coldplaygate&quot; because it feels like a &quot;nostalgic old-school degeneracy.&quot;&quot;That's why it's in a way, gives us a warm and fuzzy feeling looking at this terrible, sinful degeneracy because it's terrible and sinful within old school bounds,&quot; Michael added.He acknowledged that calling the moment &quot;heartwarming&quot; is &quot;weird,&quot; but explained that in today's world, where people often have multiple partners, the scandal involving Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot feels more &quot;familiar,&quot; even though it is &quot;evil&quot; and &quot;sinful.&quot;&quot;If you look at degeneracy now, it involves like weird orgies and Caribbean islands and internet p*rn*graphy and hard drugs and absolute shamelessness and wow. Ah, if only we could go back to the days when adultery were simpler,&quot; Michael Knowles stated.Also read: Who is Andy Byron’s wife? Details explored as Megyn Kelly calls CEO’s viral video from Coldplay concert “the worst cover up ever&quot;Andy Byron resigns from AstronomerIn a LinkedIn post uploaded on July 20, Astronomer revealed that their Chief Executive, Andy Byron, had resigned from his position. They added that the board would begin a search for their next Chief Executive as Cofounder, and their Chief Product Officer, Pete DeJoy, would keep serving as interim CEO.&quot;As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,&quot; the post reads.Byron's resignation came a day after the New York-based firm, in a separate LinkedIn post, confirmed that it had launched a &quot;formal investigation&quot; into the incident involving Byron and Cabot. They also stated that no other employee was present in the video.&quot;The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly. Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect,&quot; the statement reads.So far, no actions have been reported against Kristin Cabot, and neither Andy Byron nor Cabot has made any official statements about the incident.