“It’s totally over for them” — Internet reacts to a video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot kissing at the Coldplay concert going viral

By Akanksha Mishra
Published Jul 19, 2025 10:02 GMT
Screenshots of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot from Coldplay Concert
Screenshots of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot from Coldplay Concert (Image via X/@popbase)

Ever since the video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot at Coldplay's Boston concert (on Wednesday, July 16) went viral, the Astronomer CEO has been making headlines.

In the wake of the incident, yet another video from the concert has surfaced—this time released by TMZ—in which the couple seems to be kissing as Coldplay performs Yellow on stage.

The video, shared on X by @FearedBuck on Saturday, July 19, has since gone viral, amassing over 4.4 million views, 38K likes, and 2.8K retweets. Netizens have been reacting, with one user commenting:

Some netizens questioned the source from which TMZ obtained the footage, while others criticized the video's release, calling it unnecessary.

"So what TMZ just contacts everyone that went to the concert and was like “yo we’ll pay you if you have video of that CEO?” until they found this then call it there’s??" questioned an X user.
"50,000 people at this concert and the jumbotron just happens to put up the CEO Byron and HR Kristen, seems sus…..," added another.
"Am I the only person on this planet that doesn’t have a clew who this guy is, and furthermore, doesn’t care?" asked a third one.
"this absolutely wasn't necessary if you ask me, I really wonder why no one has ever sued them before," wrote a fourth netizen.
Meanwhile, others pointed out that Andy Byron could have avoided the whole controversy if he had simply reacted normally to the Jumbotron, rather than behaving suspiciously.

"Imagine being cheated on and it being dragged on all over the internet... Imagine being his children... So sad," replied a fifth user.
"Coldplay clip had already finished their relationships… now this is just overkill . What’s interesting is this would have likely never gone viral had they just played it cool, had she not turned away in such a guilty looking way, had he not ducked and went down like a cartoon," added a sixth one.
"Still can’t wrap my head around why he’d leave a gorgeous young wife at home for an older woman," commented a seventh netizen.

Kristin Cabot, the woman Byron was seen embracing in the viral video, was a colleague of the CEO at Astronomer, where she served as the Chief People Officer.

Andy Byron's wife reportedly dropped his surname on her Facebook profile

After the video of Andy Byron at Coldplay's Boston concert went viral, his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, has found herself in the spotlight. Many social media users have reached out to her with messages of support.

Amid the ongoing attention, an X user who goes by Mrs. SpaceX shared a screenshot of Kerrigan's Facebook profile, which showed that she had dropped her husband's surname, "Byron."

According to News18, Megan is a Massachusetts-based educator who works at the Bancroft School as the Associate Director of Lower School. She is also a member of the school's Hope Graham Program, which helps students with language-based learning difficulties.

Andy Byron and Megan Kerrigan share two sons, the media outlet reports.

