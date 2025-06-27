Is the most recent Facebook picture of Ariana Grande looking unwell real or fake? Viral photo sparks fan uproar 

Ariana Grande recently celebrated her 32nd birthday on June 26, 2025; however, one of the pop singer's recent images wishing her on the occasion has been making the rounds on the internet in a negative light.
On June 26, 2025, the Facebook page Celebrity Today posted a photo of Ariana Grande wishing her a 'Happy 32nd Birthday'. However, Ariana's appearance looks different in the Facebook post, given that it shows altered facial features such as extremely hollow cheeks, making her look unwell.
While the post has amassed over 50K reactions, 47K comments, and 11K shares on Facebook at the time of this writing, Celebrity Today's viral image of Ariana Grande is fake. No other credible media portal or publication has posted a similar image of Ariana, adding to the questionable source of Celebrity Today's post.
Additionally, the singer recently took to Instagram to share multiple promotional posts for her beauty brand r.e.m beauty, wherein she looks nothing like the Celebrity Today post. Hence, the viral Facebook image of Ariana is wildly exaggerated and photoshopped.
Netizens quickly called out the editing in the Facebook post, sparking a fan uproar from Arianators (the singer's fandom name) to highlight that the image wasn't authentic.
Ariana's instance is not a first for Celebrity Today, given that the page regularly posts heavily altered pictures of celebrities on its feed to gain traction in the name of news. Moreover, netizens have left negative reviews about the Facebook page's credibility, dubbing it 'garbage' and 'fake.'
"That is uncomfortable and horrible": When Ariana Grande addressed the narrative concerning her health
The recent instance of a viral Facebook post sparking concerns over Ariana Grande's health is not the first for the singer. In December 2024, Ariana addressed the media narrative concerning her health amid her movie Wicked's press tour.
In a conversation with French content creator Crazy Sally, Grande was asked how she copes with the beauty standards imposed by critics, given that it is overwhelming for women to look perfect always. Responding to the same and reflecting on her long-time battle with a particular media narrative, Ariana Grande said,
"I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish, really, since I was 16 or 17. I’ve heard every version of it — of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons. But that’s everything from — even just the simplest thing — your appearance, you know?”
Ariana said that it is hard for one to protect oneself from the noise, adding how comments on one's health play a part in one's self-esteem, apart from what the media spins.
“Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone’s granny says, ‘Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?’ or ‘You look heavier! What happened?’ It's like, that is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it's happening, no matter the scale it's happening on". Ariana mentioned.
Ariana Grande had previously vocalized her opinion on the matter via a TikTok video in 2023, addressing concerns from fans over her body. She dubbed her previous physical appearance "the unhealthiest version" of her body.
The Side to Side singer admitted to being on antidepressants, consuming alcohol, and eating poorly, stating,
"At the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy. But that in fact wasn’t my healthy."
She then reminded her followers to avoid commenting on other people's bodies, stating that one can never know what someone is going through.
In other news, Ariana Grande is one of the 534 prominent names who were invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on June 26, 2025.