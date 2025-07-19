  • home icon
What is the 'Taylor Swift Recent Photos' trend? Viral search query explained

By Devangee
Published Jul 19, 2025 04:00 GMT
67th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

The search query "Taylor Swift Recent Photos" has seemingly been trending on social media over the past few weeks. ComingSoon.net reported that this might be because of the singer's absence from public view. While the Blank Space singer is usually a highly visible celebrity, she reportedly hasn't been spotted in paparazzi images, social media posts, or public events for several weeks.

TMZ clarified the reason behind the same, stating that the singer has been staying away from the spotlight to be with her father, Scott Swift, who underwent quintuple bypass surgery over a month ago. A spokesperson for the Swift family confirmed that Scott is “doing fantastic” in his recovery. They added that Taylor has remained by his side throughout, along with her mother Andrea and brother Austin.

Fans note Taylor Swift's absence at the 2025 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift’s absence was especially noted during the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, 2025. Fans had hoped to see the singer make a surprise appearance or even an announcement.

Billboard reported that fans believed that the singer might attend the event to announce a new project, possibly Reputation (Taylor’s Version) or a new album. The anticipation was partly driven by alleged “clues” from the singer's online store. Fans interpreted a 26% discount and category titles spelling out “AMAs” as hints tied to the event’s date.

However, Swift did not attend the ceremony, nor did she make any announcement. Disappointed fans took to social media, turning to humor and memes to express their reactions, with some calling themselves “clowns” for believing in the theories.

Swift hasn’t released a re-recorded album since 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October 2023, and her last original studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in April 2024.

Scooter Braun talks about Taylor Swift in latest interview

While Taylor Swift has remained absent from public events, her name appeared in headlines after Scooter Braun's appearance on the Question Everything podcast. Braun spoke about his long-standing feud with Swift over the 2019 acquisition of her music catalog via his purchase of Big Machine Records.

Taylor Swift had previously accused Braun of manipulative behavior and said she was denied the opportunity to buy back her masters.

youtube-cover
During the interview on July 17, 2025, Braun maintained that the pop star was misinformed about negotiations. He added that his only regret was that they never had a direct conversation.

Braun also addressed speculation that Swift’s 2022 track Vigilante Sh*t was about him, dismissing the idea and stating that he remains close with his ex-wife, Yael Cohen.

“No, ’cause I talk to Yael every day. My ex-wife is one of my best friends. Me and my ex-wife laugh about that stuff -we don’t even call each other ‘ex.’ That’s like my partner. That’s the mother of my children. That is my family for life. So no, I never thought that was about us. Great strategy move, but nah,” he said.
According to Billobaord, despite these comments, Taylor Swift’s views on Braun appear unchanged. In a December 2023 TIME interview, she said that Braun’s acquisition was driven by “nefarious reasons.” Meanwhile, her (Taylor’s Version) re-recording campaign, motivated in part by regaining control over her catalog, has proven to be a major success.

As Braun acknowledged, Taylor Swift's efforts led to record-breaking achievements. These include the billion-dollar success of her Eras Tour and the eventual purchase of her masters from Shamrock Holdings in May 2025.

Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.

Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Edited by Madhur Dave
