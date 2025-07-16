"SHE WILL NEVER BE MORGAN WALLEN" — Rumors of Taylor Swift preparing to release a new project divides the internet 

On July 15, 2025, HITS Daily Double allegedly published an article alleging that Taylor Swift could be working on her 12th studio album under Republic Records. In the article, the publication reportedly mentioned:

"What's more, seismic rumblings of a new Taylor set keep the Republic team as aggressive as ever."

However, at the time of this writing, HITS Daily Double has edited its 'Near Truth' segment article and replaced their claim about the Shake It Off singer writing "And there's always Taylor", focusing the article on other artists and their possible new projects.

Before HITS Daily Double edited the article, multiple social media pages like @ThePopTingz had already posted what was cited in the article concerning Taylor's reported album.

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on the same, wherein an X user posted several Chart Data tweets about Cowgirls singer Morgan Wallen's projects dominating the charts, tweeting:

"SHE WILL NEVER BE MORGAN WALLEN"

"Now that TTPD was a flop and unmemorable era with no hits she will go back to bubblegum pop," an X user commented.

"She needs to take a break, everyone is getting annoyed," another X user mentioned.

"Please don’t make it sound like the other past 4 albums," an internet user stated

"can she take a 10 year break thanku very much!" another internet user said

On the other hand, Taylor Swift fans expressed their excitement toward the possibility of the singer releasing a new album.

"Taylor’s about to drop magic again and we’re all here for it. Ready to hit replay on every lyric before it even drops," an X user tweeted.

"and i speak for us all when i say that WE WILL BE STREAMING," a netizen remarked.

"really? the world will be alive again. Taylor is energetic on composing songs no other singer can compare," another netizen expressed.

"This is my greatest dream come true"— Taylor Swift pens heartfelt note on reclaiming the rights to her first six albums

On May 30, 2025, Taylor Swift shared one of her greatest joys with her fans via a letter uploaded to her official website, announcing that she owned all the music she had ever made. She also posted a picture with vinyl copies of all her original records, captioned "You belong with me."

Taylor had brought back the masters of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital, approximately six years after her former record label, Big Machine Records, sold them to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings.

For context, Taylor Swift left Big Machine Records in 2018 when her deal with the label expired after recording her first six albums. She went on to sign with Universal Music Group's Republic Records. However, Big Machine sold her original recordings to Ithaca Holdings in 2019.

At the time, Taylor took to Tumblr to express her discontent with the situation, calling out Scooter Braun for bullying her. She attached a picture of Justin Bieber's 2016 post featuring a FaceTime call with Kanye West and Scooter, both of whom Taylor claimed had done wrong by her.

"Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario." the singer wrote.

However, years after the emotional Tumblr post, Taylor's recent letter was a testament to her joy, expressing that the deal covered "every single era," and not only the rights of her music but all her music videos, album art, unreleased tracks, and more.

Sharing what the deal meant to her, Taylor Swift wrote:

“To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy.”

While rumors claimed that Taylor Swift brought back her masters at a whopping $600 million, a source told Rolling Stone in May 2025 that the figure was highly inaccurate.

