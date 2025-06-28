"Why is he trying to get clout from TTPD?": Internet calls out Matty Healy over apparent jibe at Taylor Swift during Glastonbury set

Matty Healy is trending online after he referred to Taylor Swift while speaking to the audience at the Glastonbury Festival on June 27, 2025. Notably, Matty addressed Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

A video featuring the singer and record producer at Glastonbury has gone viral on different social media platforms. Variety initially obtained the footage, and Matty was spotted getting emotional as he spoke to those who attended the festival.

Matty Healy told everyone that he wants to be sincere with everyone and added:

“What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best. I’m probably the best songwriter of my generation. The best, what do we say… A poet, ladies and gentleman, is what I am.”

On the other hand, netizens responded to a post shared by Pop Base on X (formerly Twitter) in the comments section, sharing their reactions to Matty’s words. One of them apparently criticized Matty for mentioning Swift’s album and wrote:

“Why is he trying to get clout from ttpd.”

Among other responses, a user refused to believe that Matty was one of the best songwriters. Another person seemingly stated that although Matty Healy was not the best, he was a good songwriter.

“Gracie is the best song writer of our generation she wrote 14 original songs”, a user wrote on X.

“He’s good but I wouldn’t say “the best”. That’s extremely subjective. The 1975 have good music though”, a netizen stated.

“This is cringe”, another X reaction mentioned.

The replies continued, with people referring to Matty’s alleged past relationship with Taylor Swift.

“What did Taylor ever see in him I will never know”, one of the reactions reads.

“The only thing he will be known for is being Taylor Swift’s ex boyfriend lmao”, another netizen commented on X.

“Move on buddy”, an X user reacted.

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift reportedly separated around two years ago

The duo’s first meeting reportedly took place around ten years ago at a 1975 concert in Los Angeles, as stated by People magazine. Matty also confirmed during an interview with Top 20 in 2014 that he and Swift exchanged numbers after the performance.

A year later, the duo was spotted going out together on different occasions, including the Universal Music Brits party. Back in 2016, Matty claimed in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) that he had been questioned about the nature of his first interaction with Swift when they first met.

“I have said on countless occasions that I found her to be one of the most gracious, hard working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet. I personally have a lot of respect and admiration for her. Why would I not?’

Although Matty or Swift did not make any announcements related to their relationship on any social media platform, the pair was spotted going out together in New York City around two years ago. An insider also told People magazine at the time that Taylor Swift was happily hanging out with Healy.

In May 2023, the duo appeared together for the second time outside a recording studio. However, an insider confirmed the following month that they had separated.

While many people have viewed Matty’s latest video from Glastonbury, Taylor Swift has not responded to it until now.

