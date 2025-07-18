"She is our peoples princess" — Internet reacts to Adam Sandler saying Taylor Swift is “ridiculously nice”

Adam Sandler recently praised Taylor Swift for her &quot;ridiculously nice&quot; demeanor as he prepares for the release of his new film, Happy Gilmore 2, where the singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, makes a cameo. The actor previously gushed about Swift during Conan O'Brien's SiriusXM podcast in 2024, mentioning that his daughters, Sadie and Suny, were big fans of the singer. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight on July 16, 2025, Adam Sandler was asked whether Taylor Swift met his daughters while visiting her boyfriend on the set of Happy Gilmore 2. Sandler replied that his girls had met the Karma singer, adding:“They have met, and Taylor’s incredible. Taylor’s so damn nice to my family and has always been. She’s ridiculously nice to them and warm, and Travis is such a gentle, nice guy. Funny as hell. He’s like the guys I grew up with.”Sandler's compliment was met with a warm reception from Swifties, who called Taylor Swift the &quot;people's princess.&quot;meghan @yodorotheaLINKwell she is our peoples princessSeveral fans agreed with this sentiment, noting that people who had met Taylor Swift always spoke highly of her.&quot;People always try to make her look evil and greedy but she’s actually one of the nicest people ever,&quot; one person tweeted.&quot;Everyone who has met taylor has always said this about her,&quot; another person added.&quot;Notice how any celebrity that has actually met Taylor loves her down! She’s so nice and unproblematic actually,&quot; someone else commented.&quot;Fork found in kitchen, tayprincess is the kindest most generous person to walk the planet,&quot; another user added.However, others argued that it wasn’t a big deal for someone to be kind to celebrities' kids, calling Taylor Swift &quot;overrated.&quot;&quot;Being nice to celebs’ kids is PR 101—let’s not act like it’s sainthood,&quot; one person posted.&quot;They're all rich and famous; of course they're nice with each other,&quot; another person added.&quot;Nice but overrated,&quot; someone else wrote.Scooter Braun refuted the alleged association with Taylor Swift's Vigilante S**tTaylor Swift's song Vigilante S**t, released as part of her 2022 album Midnights, features the singer addressing the end of a marriage. In Vigilante S**t, Swift mentions handing over &quot;cold hard proof&quot; to a woman, singing:&quot;She needed cold hard proof so I gave her some/ She had the envelope, where you think she got it from?/ Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride/ Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife/ And she looks so pretty, driving in your Benz/ Lately she's been dressing for revenge.&quot;The song's release coincided with news of Scooter Braun's divorce from his ex-wife, Yael Cohen, leading many to speculate if Braun was the inspiration behind the track. Notably, Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift share a contentious history involving the ownership of her masters, which she recently repurchased in May 2025.Braun was asked about this during an interview on Danielle Robay's QUESTION EVERYTHING podcast on July 17, 2025. However, Braun denied any connection, adding that he and his ex-wife shared no bad blood.&quot;No, because I talk to Yael every day. My ex-wife is one of my best friends, so me and my ex-wife laugh about that stuff. We don't even call each other ex. That's like my partner, that's the mother of my children,&quot; he said.In other news, Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2, featuring Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny, and Travis Kelce, will premiere on Netflix on July 25, 2025. The film is a sequel to the 1996 movie starring Sandler and Bowen.