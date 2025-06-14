“All for publicity”— Netizens react as photos of Taylor Swift visiting a children’s hospital in Florida take over the internet

Taylor Swift paid a surprise visit to a children's hospital in Florida on Friday, June 13. She was seen visiting the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and interacting with the children and the staff in various photos and videos.

As per Billboard, Swift is staying with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in Florida at the moment. The latter, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is training for the upcoming NFL season with the team. Meanwhile, the superstar singer's visit to the children's hospital has gained immense reactions online.

Many X users accused Swift of doing this for publicity, as one wrote:

"This is a tiring act. All for publicity."

"I can’t believe she’s using a HOSPITAL just to get good publicity omg. . .," another tweeted.

"why do they have to make videos of this sh*t... for fear that we wont notice?" another wrote.

"When She does those things Is when a new album Is coming," another user speculated.

Some fans, meanwhile, defended the popstar against these publicity allegations.

"All the losers posting about PR when she didn’t even post or say anything abt this happening and just did it anyways. None of yall favs will ever be as generous as Taylor," one user tweeted.

"Real ones know she been generous and charitable since she was a teenager my angel," another wrote.

"She’s setting a beautiful example of how celebrities can impact lives for the better," another commented.

"this is how you use your platform for good," another user wrote.

Doctor at children's hospital shares picture with Taylor Swift

The popstar visited the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in the Miami area on Friday, June 13. She was seen wearing a sage green dress and interacting with the children and staff.

The hospital's chief of surgery, Jill Whitehouse, also shared a picture of herself with Taylor Swift on her Instagram page. In the caption, she wrote:

"Chief of Surgery meets Chief of the World! Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting. Thank you #taylorswift for making dreams come true for all of our patients, families, and staff today!"

In one of the videos doing the rounds on TikTok, Swift is seen telling the staff (via Billboard):

“This has been such an amazing day.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were, notably, at the Stanley Cup finals the day before the former's visit to the hospital. In Game 4 of the finals, the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 to make it 2-2.

During the couple's visit, Swift was also seen taking pictures with a girl seated next to their suite. She was wearing a cardigan from the pop star's album, Midnights. The singer and songwriter also greeted other fans in the suite.

Meanwhile, a couple of people in the suite were also Travis Kelce's fans, and she called him to greet them as well.

