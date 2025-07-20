Who is Pete DeJoy? Astronomer’s co-founder steps in as Interim CEO amid Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal

Pete DeJoy has recently joined Astronomer as the interim CEO following Andy Byron’s resignation. As reported by CNN on July 19, 2025, Byron's resignation had already been accepted by the company’s board of directors.The news came just days after Byron’s kiss cam controversy, in which he appeared with an alleged employee of his company during a Coldplay concert on Wednesday, July 16. In a statement obtained by The New York Post on July 18, 2025, Astronomer confirmed DeJoy’s joining and added:“Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days.”For the unversed, Pete DeJoy has long served as the co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Astronomer, according to his LinkedIn page. He has also been a fellow with Venture for America since 2016.Notably, Byron’s concert moment went viral across different platforms after he was captured on the kiss cam at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. It occurred when Coldplay began performing The Jumbotron Song, and both Andy and the woman reportedly tried to avoid being recorded. According to CNN, Chris Martin was heard saying at the time:“Whoa, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”The woman who appeared alongside Andy Byron was allegedly identified as the company's head of HR, Kristin Cabot. The New York Post reported that another clip of the two started trending on July 18, 2025, showing them allegedly kissing during the concert.Meanwhile, Andy’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, has removed her last name from her Facebook account, which is currently inactive. As of now, Byron and Cabot have not responded to the viral incident from their side.Pete DeJoy has been working at Astronomer: Andy Byron’s resignation and other details explainedPete DeJoy has been a resident of Brooklyn, New York, and according to his LinkedIn profile, he co-founded Astronomer around eight years ago in 2017. He then served as Vice President and Senior Vice President for almost two years. Starting from February this year, Pete was the company’s Chief Product Officer.Pete DeJoy earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and physics from Bowdoin College. His LinkedIn page also includes details about Astronomer, stating that the company delivers data from around the world through “open-source and commercial products.” The bio further states:“We’re privileged to work with some of the most advanced data teams in the world as a critical part of their data platforms, from bleeding-edge startups to Fortune 100s.”As mentioned, Pete DeJoy took the position of interim CEO after the exit of Andy Byron. While the latter’s kiss cam moment continued to gain attention on social media, Astronomer released a statement on LinkedIn, saying that they are committed to the values and culture that have contributed to the company’s success over the years.The company also announced that an investigation had been launched into the matter and addressed rumors surrounding the presence of another alleged employee at the event. They said:“Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.”Notably, Byron started negotiating his resignation shortly after being placed on leave. However, the status of Kristin Cabot’s association with the company remains unknown for now. Astronomer has already started looking for another CEO, and while speaking to the New York Post, the company employees said that they were not allowed to speak about the incident.