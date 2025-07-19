"Splitting up couples" — Ryanair hilariously compares itself to Coldplay after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron scandal

Irish airline Ryanair reacted to Coldplay concert's 'kiss cam,' which recently unveiled an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's Chief Public Officer, Kristin Cabot. The duo was seemingly caught on camera during the British rock band's Boston concert on July 16, 2025.The airline took to X on July 17, 2025, to post a video of the incident, stating:&quot;Ryanair🤝Coldplay. splitting up couples&quot;Ryanair's comparison to the British rock band is a jab at passenger complaints, claiming that the airline charges couples extra to sit next to each other. According to the airline's seating policy, people have the option to pay and reserve a seat or be assigned a seat randomly.One of the FAQ's on Ryanair's official website questions if one can sit beside their travel companions despite choosing not to pay for reserving a seat, and the airline's response to the same is:&quot;We recommend that you reserve your seat when booking or when checking in to guarantee a seat beside your travel companions. If you choose not to reserve a seat, then a seat will be randomly allocated to you free of charge when checking in, but it is unlikely it will be beside your travel companions.&quot;For the unversed, Andy and Kristin were featured on the kiss cam at the concert in Boston, and as soon as the camera panned to them, they apparently hid their faces. Before doing that, they appeared to have their arms tightly wrapped around each other, as seen in the viral TikTok videos.Coldplay's lead singer and frontman, Chris Martin, who usually sings a line or two about whoever gets featured on the jumbotron, witnessed the incident and said:&quot;Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”More details about Astronomer's Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's Coldplay scandal exploredOne of Coldplay's most viral concert attendees, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, are employees at the AI and data company, Astronomer, reportedly valued at $1.2 billion. According to The NewYork Post's July 17, 2025, report, Kristin was hired in the company in November 2024, and Byron was quick to praise her 'exceptional leadership&quot; skills and 20 years of HR experience.In one of her LinkedIn posts, Kristin wrote that her interactions with Andy Byron before her hiring &quot;energized&quot; her about the opportunities at Astronomer. Additionally, she mentioned having won &quot;trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants.”While they appeared to be a couple to Coldplay's Chris Martin, Andy Byron is reportedly married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and Kristin Cabot was recently divorced from Kenneth Thornby. Following the video of her husband and Kristin going viral, Andy Byron's wife seemingly deleted her social media page, which included family photos. She also deleted the surname from her account before deactivating it.Shortly after Andy and Kristin's video at the Coldplay concert went viral, a statement alleging that it was from Andy Byron started making the rounds on the internet. On July 17, 2025, an X account @PeterEnisCBS posted Byron's alleged statement wherein he acknowledged his mistake.The statement read, &quot;what should have been a private moment became public without my consent.&quot; It ended with one of the lines from Coldplay's song Fix You. However, according to TMZ's report dated July 17, 2025, Astronomer told the publication that the now-viral comment is &quot;not a real statement.”None of the parties involved in the Coldplay jumbotron incident in Boston have commented on what went down. However, the internet is full of memes and advertising parodies on the instance like Ryanair's.