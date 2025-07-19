"No man in his right f**king mind is ever getting married" — Andrew Tate defends Astronomer CEO Andy Byron after alleged cheating scandal 

On Friday, July 18, Andrew Tate posted a video about Andy Byron - the Astronomer CEO who has been making headlines following his viral video - on X, with its caption reading: &quot;THE CHEATING CEO IS INNOCENT&quot;Likening the incident that took place at Coldplay's Boston concert (on Wednesday, July 16) to a soap opera, Tate said:&quot;The coincidence of how they were caught, the spotlight shining on them in the concert, and he's the CEO of a tech company with an HR lady, and he's married! Oh my God! The coincidence is funny, but actually, if you analyze this scenario, you can take this discussion into 4-5 directions, and it all pins back to the fact that no man in his f**king mind is ever getting married.&quot;He went on to point out that despite the fact that Andy Byron was going to lose millions of dollars, potentially in divorce, he was the target of widespread hate on social media. Meanwhile, Kristin Cabot, who was also married, didn't have it as bad.Then, further justifying Byron's alleged affair, Andrew Tate spoke about women cheating being very different from men cheating, since men's affairs didn't have &quot;any emotional involvement&quot;.Tate continued:&quot;When a woman cheats, it's deeply disrespectful and absolutely unacceptable. So what she [Kristin] did to her husband is worse than what he [Andy] did to his wife. But we're only talking about his wife, and how much money she deserves. And I'm asking, why the f**k even get married then?&quot;Contrary to Tate's claim, News18 reports that Kristin Cabot—the woman seen with Byron in the viral video—is actually divorced. She separated from her ex-husband, Kenneth Thornby, in 2018, and their divorce was finalized in 2022.Meanwhile, Andy Byron is still married to Megan Kerrigan, and they have two sons together.Astronomer is hiring a new CEO after Andy Byron's Coldplay video went viralIn addition to the implications of Andy Byron's Coldplay concert video on his personal life, the viral clip also impacts his professional life. According to the New York Post, Byron is reportedly negotiating an exit package from the tech company, as both Cabot and he have been placed on leave.Astronomer shared a statement on Friday, July 18, that they had launched a formal investigation into the matter involving both employees, adding:&quot;Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days.&quot;On the very same day, a verified POTUSNote account shared a screenshot of a job opening for the CEO of Astronomer being active. This indicates that the company is already looking for replacements for Andy Byron.While Megan Kerrigan, Byron's wife, has not made any comments about the viral video so far, she has allegedly dropped the surname &quot;Byron&quot; from her Facebook profile.&quot;