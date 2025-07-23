"Should get a TED talk": Maureen Callahan praises Andy Byron's wife for instantly changing Facebook name after epic Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

The viral Coldplay concert kiss-cam incident involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has taken another turn, with commentator Maureen Callahan applauding Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, for her response to the scandal. Callahan, who addressed the debacle on her podcast, The Nerve, on July 22, 2025, said Kerrigan deserved to be hailed as a &quot;hero&quot; and that she “should get a TED talk&quot; for her response.During Coldplay’s July 16 concert at Gillette Stadium, frontman Chris Martin playfully scanned the crowd for his “Jumbotron Song” segment. The camera caught Andy Byron, then-CEO of data-tech firm Astronomer, cuddling the company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, both of whom are married to other people. The moment quickly turned awkward once the duo saw themselves on the screen, and attempted to duck out of view.Andy Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, promptly dropped the surname Byron from her Facebook page before deleting her social media accounts altogether. Maureen Callahan praised her swift response, saying:&quot;You know, we all too often see, especially from like political wives...they'll stand by and they'll just take the hits, and they're just going to do it for the kids, and the country and blah blah blah. This woman is a hero. She should get a TED talk, and start a podcast, and get a book deal, and tell the women of America how you deal with marital betrayal.&quot;Maureen Callahan explains why Andy Byron's Coldplay moment went viralThe Coldplay clip went viral within hours and drew intense scrutiny. Astronomer quickly placed both employees on leave, initiated an internal investigation, and days later, accepted Andy Byron’s resignation. Kristin Cabot remains on administrative leave.Maureen Callahan provided three reasons why the scandal captured the public's attention. Firstly, it is the irony of a tech CEO unaware about public surveillance in the artificial intelligence age. Secondly, the disruption it created to workplace dynamics when an HR chief is found having an affair with the CEO. Lastly, Byron's wife's response, which is a rare instance of quick, no-nonsense accountability.Interim Astronomer CEO Pete DeJoy addressed the scandal in a LinkedIn post on July 21, 2025, calling the media frenzy “surreal” but emphasizing the company’s resilience.“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies — let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world — ever encounter. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name,&quot; he wrote.Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot have yet to publicly comment on the Coldplay incident.