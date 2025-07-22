  • home icon
  "Red flag": Melanie King slams Andy Byron's resignation over viral Coldplay kiss-cam scandal, likens it to bombshell McDonald's CEO debacle

"Red flag": Melanie King slams Andy Byron’s resignation over viral Coldplay kiss-cam scandal, likens it to bombshell McDonald's CEO debacle

By Vaishnavi Sah
Published Jul 22, 2025 09:46 GMT
Screenshots of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot taken at Coldplay concert (Image via X/@PopBase)
Screenshots of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot taken at Coldplay concert (Image via X/@PopBase)

YouTuber Melanie King recently reacted to the resignation of Andy Byron from Astronomer, following his viral appearance on the Kiss Cam at a Coldplay concert.

For the unversed, during Coldplay's concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 16, Byron was spotted holding Astronomer's HR executive Kristin Cabot from behind on the Kiss Cam. When the duo realized they were on the big screen, Kristin turned around, covering her face, while Byron quickly ducked out of the camera's sight.

Subsequently, on July 20, Astronomer announced Andy Byron's departure in a LinkedIn post amid the backlash sparked by the viral moment. Reviewing his resignation, King expressed criticism of both his exit and the company's response to it.

She claimed that Andy Byron's exit was not solely due to the public backlash from the viral moment, but rather an attempt to avoid "a media firestorm, corporate scrutiny, and potential internal investigations," adding that his sudden exit left behind a "vacuum" of leadership.

King also raised concerns about the company's priorities and accountability, questioning why Kristin Cabot hadn't been dismissed despite the controversy. For those unfamiliar, the firm didn't report any actions being taken against Cabot.

"What does that say about the company's priorities and about accountability, about ethics? His resignation is a red flag, not a resolution. It wasn't a principled exit. It was a panicked," King added.

Melanie King further drew parallels between Byron and Steve Easterbrook, former CEO of McDonald's, noting that both were at the top of their careers. However, everything crumbled for Easterbrook in 2019 when he was fired for having a consensual relationship with an employee.

King shared that, at first, his exit from McDonald's seemed like a "clean break." However, in 2020, he was sued by the fast food company for lying about the extent of his misconduct.

King stated that it was found that Easterbrook had been involved in "multiple inappropriate relationships" with employees and had approved "severance packages to at least one of them."

The YouTuber further revealed that this ultimately forced him to repay over "$100 million in compensation," warning that if Astronomer doesn't act decisively, it could face a "similar unraveling." Pointing to Andy Byron, she added that while a CEO might claim it was a one-time mistake and quietly step down, the facts eventually resurface.

Melanie King suggests Astronomer could "scramble" amid backlash over Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's Coldplay incident

Elsewhere in the commentary video, Melanie King suggested that due to the recent backlash involving Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, Astronomer could likely be "scrambling," as a DataOps platform that heavily relies on "trust, compliance, and the management of sensitive data."

She explained that this could cause their recruitment to suffer, shake investor confidence, and leave the competitors circling like vultures. Most devastating of all, the company's integrity would become a "punchline," she added.

"If employees no longer trust leadership, especially after watching the CEO resign over what looks like an inappropriate relationship with the head of HR, then morale plummets."

She also cautioned that if Kristin Cabot stays at Astronomer, it could result in irreversible damage to the company's reputation. However, she also pointed out that if Cabot were to step down, it would raise questions about whether there's more to the story that the viewers were told.

"Either way, the company faces a credibility crisis that is just going to be solved by some simple PR statement," King added.

The Astronomer board would begin searching for a new Chief Executive as Cofounder. In the meantime, their Chief Product Officer, Pete DeJoy, would serve as interim CEP, according to a LinkedIn post.

Vaishnavi Sah

Vaishnavi Sah

Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.

With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.

One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.

As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.

Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across.

Edited by Bharath S
