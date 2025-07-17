“A no holds barred investigation” — Melanie King claims 50 Cent’s Netflix documentary about Diddy will reveal shocking allegations against rapper

Melanie King recently spoke on 50 Cent’s upcoming documentary about Diddy on Netflix, claiming that it is reportedly expected to reveal unknown details about the rapper. Notably, Diddy was found guilty on two counts related to transportation to engage in prostitution at his trial on July 2, 2025.

In a video shared through her self-titled YouTube channel on Thursday, July 17, Melanie referred to 50 Cent, also known as Curtis James Jackson III, saying that the situation will be different considering that the “world’s biggest hip-hop mogul” is involved in an investigation conducted by Netflix.

The online personality described how the new documentary is different and said:

“It’s a cultural reckoning, a no holds barred investigation into the decades of allegations against one of the most untouchable figures in hip-hop. We’re talking federal racketeering, sex trafficking, coercion, minors, killings, okay? The kind of stuff that you thought only happened in Hollywood fiction. But this story, this one is real. And the production is already underway.”

Melanie stated that the documentary will expose certain things instead of providing entertainment to the audience. She also mentioned that people won’t be able to ignore the truth once they see it in the new series.

“This isn’t going to be kind. This isn’t going to be careful. This isn’t going to be this curated thing through a PR filter. This is the uncut truth, backed by some of the industry’s most fearless truth tellers. And we’ve got to be honest. 50 Cent, as you know, has never liked Diddy. For years, he’s mocked him, trolled him, hinted at deeper dirt behind closed doors”, Melanie said.

Melanie King opens up on why 50 Cent could be making a documentary about Diddy

The YouTube star said in her latest video that Curtis originally announced the documentary in December 2023. She also stated that Curtis decided to donate the proceeds from the participation of his company, G-Unit, to the victims of r*pe and s*xual assault.

Melanie King then addressed the reasons why 50 Cent is possibly making the documentary and said:

“What kind of man greenlits, greenlights a documentary about another man’s alleged crimes, funds it, and then gives the money to his…. what? To victims? A man who knows the truth is far more damning than anything he could say online. 50 isn’t just trying to troll Diddy. He’s trying to completely end him.”

Melanie added that 50 Cent could be taking some kind of revenge from Diddy, adding that Curtis has established himself as a “hip-hop’s vigilante” over the years. King mentioned that Curtis is someone who has nothing to lose.

“In an industry where most are just too afraid to speak out or are bought, 50 stands nearly alone. He’s bankrolling this Netflix expose about his rival and announces that the profits are going to s*xual assault survivors. That’s not just his usual trolling. That’s a death blow. He is serious”, Melanie added.

Apart from the Netflix series, another show based on Diddy is scheduled to arrive on Investigation Discovery sometime this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will also air on Max, and Mary Robertson’s production company, Maxine, is involved with the project.

The outlet stated that 50 Cent’s documentary will be directed by Alex Stapleton. However, a release date remains unknown.

