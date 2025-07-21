Andrew Tate claims world "hates men" after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigns over viral Coldplay kiss cam moment with Kristin Cabot

American and British social media personality Andrew Tate shared his view on the resignation of Astronomer's CEO Andy Byron. The chief executive, who is married, was reportedly caught cheating at a Coldplay concert with the company's head of human resources on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.On Sunday, July 20, 2025, Andrew Tate took to the social media platform X and wrote:“Lost his job over a little bit of p*ssy. She keeps her job. The world absolutely hates men.”Andrew Tate comments on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's resignation (@Cobratate/X)The 38-year-old former professional kickboxer's comments follow the US-based tech company's announcement on Saturday, July 20, 2025, that Andy Byron has quit his job. The company wrote in the tweet:“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”The company, in their tweet, further added that &quot;before this week&quot;, it was known as a pioneer in the DataOps space for helping data teams power everything from &quot;modern analytics&quot; to &quot;production AI&quot;. Acknowledging that their company's awareness may have changed after the incident, Astronomer noted that their product and work remain the same.&quot;We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems,&quot; Astronomer claimed.Meanwhile, on July 18, 2025, Andrew Tate also shared a video on X defending Andy Byron after his cheating scandal went viral on the internet when he was caught sharing an intimate moment on British rock band Coldplay's kiss cam with Kristin Cabot.In his video, Tate called out Kristin Cabot for being a woman and participating in cheating. The media personality said:“When a woman cheats, it's deeply disrespectful and absolutely unacceptable. So what she [Kristin] did to her husband is worse than what he [Andy] did to his wife. But we're only talking about his wife, and how much money she deserves. And I'm asking, why the f**k even get married then?”Notably, the tech company Astronomer, before confirming Andy's resignation, tweeted that he had been put on leave. On July 19, 2025, the company announced that its cofounder and Chief Product Officer, Pete DeJoy, would serve as an interim CEO.Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s viral Coldplay kiss cam moment exploredOn Wednesday, last week, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were caught hugging on a jumbo screen at the arena in Foxborough, Massachusetts. After being seen, according to the BBC, the two abruptly ducked and tried to get away from the camera.According to CNBC on July 19, the now-viral video was recorded by an attendee at the concert. Meanwhile, after the former chief executive officer and chief people officer of Astronomer were caught on the kiss cam, Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, was heard in the video, commenting:“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”As per a July 19 Guardian report, Byron has been the head of the US-based firm since the year 2023. Meanwhile, Cabot was hired by the company as its head of HR in 2024. As per the news outlet, after Kristin was appointed, Andy, in an announcement about her hiring, said:“Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory.”According to US Weekly, Andy is married to a woman named Megan Kerrigan Byron. After her husband's video went viral, she reportedly dropped &quot;Byron&quot; from her name on Facebook before deactivating her account. The pair reportedly also share two kids.