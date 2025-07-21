“Shielded by wealth, privilege, and silence” — Melanie King reacts to Vivian Spohr returning to Germany after running over Sardinian babysitter

Podcaster and commentator Melanie King reacted to Vivian Spohr’s return to Germany following the death of Sardinian babysitter Gaia Costa. In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on July 20, 2025, King criticized both Spohr and the legal handling of the case, suggesting the entire incident revealed a stark disparity between privilege and accountability.

"She wasn’t arrested...She wasn’t even asked to surrender her passport. In fact, within days, she was back in Germany, free, untouched, surrounded by legal advisers and shielded by wealth, privilege and silence. It’s not just disturbing...It’s a slap in the face to justice and a brutal reminder of who gets protection and who gets buried," King remarked.

In the same video, King drew pointed comparisons between Spohr’s experience and what would typically happen to an ordinary person involved in a fatal pedestrian accident. She emphasized that the average citizen would never be allowed to “just drive off after killing someone” and certainly wouldn’t be given the “luxury” of claiming emotional shock as an excuse.

She also noted that if the incident had involved someone without Spohr’s privilege, their personal data and identity would have already been publicized and scrutinized in the press.

"But instead, Italian authorities are translating documents into German. How convenient. How slow. How suspiciously bureaucratic. CCTV footage? It exists, but we still haven’t seen it. Dash cam recordings silent," King remarked.

King further questioned the narrative being advanced by Spohr’s legal team in the aftermath of the accident. According to her, Spohr’s lawyers immediately went into “full damage control,” describing the crash as devastating for Vivian and claiming she had been driving “very slow.”

However, King argued that the real devastation belonged to Gaia’s loved ones—her family, her friends, and her wider community—who are now left to grieve while Spohr returns to the safety and shelter of her home country.

What else do we know about Vivian Spohr and her involvement in the death of 24-year-old Gaia Costa?

Vivian Spohr with husband Carsten Spohr, CEO of Lufthansa (Image via Getty)

As reported by The New York Post on July 11, 2025, Vivian Spohr was identified as the driver involved in the fatal incident that claimed the life of 24-year-old Gaia Costa. Vivian Spohr is the wife of Lufthansa Airlines’ billionaire CEO, Carsten Spohr.

The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, July 8, in the upscale Italian resort town of Porto Cervo. While vacationing in Sardinia, Spohr reportedly struck Costa with her BMW X5. At the time, the young babysitter was crossing a pedestrian crosswalk.

According to Italian outlet Italien News, Spohr allegedly continued driving after the impact until shocked onlookers flagged her down. Witnesses said she appeared so stunned by what had occurred that she fainted shortly afterward. Emergency responders attempted to revive Costa for over 20 minutes. However, the young woman had hit the ground and sustained a fatal head injury and died at the scene.

As per the New York Post, Vivian Spohr was formally registered as a suspect by Italian authorities and was under investigation for involuntary manslaughter. However, she later returned to Munich, Germany, after being officially identified as a suspect.

The outlet also reported that toxicology tests indicated Vivian Spohr had no drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of the crash. Investigators are now examining nearby surveillance footage and Spohr’s phone records to determine whether she may have been distracted while driving.

On July 11, 2025, Spohr’s Italian lawyer, Angelo Merlini, spoke on Vivian Spohr's behalf, clarifying that she was not legally required to remain in Sardinia but had committed to cooperating fully with the investigation.

According to an ABC News report, in a formal statement issued via Merlini, the 51-year-old German businesswoman expressed “dismay and deep sorrow” for the “grave accident," which had "devastated a family, the town of Tempio, and the entire community of Gallura.”

"(She places herself) at the complete disposal of the Italian judicial authorities for the necessary investigations and, while aware that such a great personal loss cannot be repaired, will take steps to mitigate its consequences," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Vivian Spohr's German attorney, Christian Schertz, issued a separate response, cited in a Fox Business report on July 19, 2025. Though Schertz declined to comment directly, he emphasized Spohr’s expectation of privacy and urged restraint in public discourse surrounding the case.

"Our client is not a person of public interest and therefore cannot accept any reporting based on suspicion. In addition, she has not commented on the matter herself, nor has she authorized any statements to be made on her behalf," Schertz stated.

At present, Vivian Spohr remains under formal investigation for negligent homicide. While no signs of intoxication were found, Italian authorities are now focused on determining whether she may have been using her phone at the moment she hit Costa.

