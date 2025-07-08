4xtra GoFundMe raises more than $9,000 after rapper loses fingers in 4th of July fireworks incident

American rapper and podcaster 4xtra, whose real name is Resan, hurt himself in a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July. According to the New York Post, he reportedly lost two of his fingers in the mishap.

An image of him lying on the ground holding a bloody stump with a part of his hand missing went viral on Friday. In the wake of the accident, a GoFundMe fundraiser titled “Get Well 4xtra” was launched by his sister Emily. The description read:

“Hello, my name is Emily, and I'm 4XTRA’s sister. I'm starting this GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses. On the 4th of July, 4XTRA was injured in a fireworks accident. As many of you know, medical care can be incredibly expensive and add up very fast.”

It continued by calling the No Jumper podcast co-host a person who “lights up every room with his humor and energy.” Emily urged the rapper’s fans and followers to donate, pray, support, and amplify the fundraiser. It has raised $9379 against a goal of $30,000 at the time of writing.

Exploring further about 4xtra’s fireworks accident

On July 4, 4xtra shared a video of himself on the social networking site X where he was seen holding fireworks and joking about “blowing somebody” up.

"Who wants to get blown up today? I’m going to blow you’re a** up! I'm blowing somebody up today. Dead homies, who wants to get blown up today?" he stated in the Independence Day post, which amassed over 15 million views.

The rapper continued by screaming excitedly as he played around with the red and tan-colored fireworks in his hand.

“Stop playing, you see these. I’m throwing them in your house. I’m blowing them at ya. Off the bat,” he said at the end of the clip.

However, a few hours after his video went viral, Resan’s photo surfaced online, where his blood-soaked hand revealed a couple of missing fingers. It was posted on the No Jumper account on X with the caption: "4Xtra has reportedly blown off his hand with a firework on the 4th of July. Prayers up..."

However, No Jumper owner and lead host Adam Grandmaison, better known as Adam22, confirmed on his account on X that the rapper “only lost 2 fingers, not the whole hand.” He added that Resan was "blind for a few hours, but apparently his vision is back."

Meanwhile, the No Jumper page on X reposted the GoFundMe fundraiser that was launched by Resan’s sister to help with his medical expenses.

“4xtra is someone who lights up every room with his humor and energy. If you've ever laughed with him, shared a moment, or simply care about his well-being, any support from donations to prayers or even just sharing this means the world to us,” the fundraiser read.

It ended by thanking everyone for their love, support, and kindness during this difficult time. It remains unclear whether the rapper was injured by his fireworks.

Resan joined the No Jumper podcast and YouTube show as a co-host in January 2025, while continuing with his rap career.

