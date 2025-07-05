“Rookie move” — Internet reacts to 4xtra burning his hand from 4th of July firecrackers

LA rapper 4Xtra was reportedly seriously injured after he blew off his hand while bursting firecrackers on July 4, 2025. Just a few hours before the alleged incident, the rapper uploaded a video on Instagram in which he was seen carrying firecrackers and even stated that he was going to set them off.

The caption of the post read:

"OFF THE BACC🏆🍀🫡🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️."

In the clip, the rapper could be heard repeatedly saying:

"Imma blow a n**ga up."

The video and the news of him getting his hand blown off spread like wildfire online. Many netizens were shocked by the news, while others talked about the safety measures that could have been taken. One user wrote on X:

"Rookie move..... you light those things on the ground and put Rubbermaid garbage can over them."

"Rookie move..... you light those things on the ground and put Rubbermaid garbage can over them."

Some even wondered what kind of firecracker could cause such damage.

"What fireworks is strong enough to cause that much damage?" asked a netizen.

"What's the name of what he is holding and it is capable to blow up his hand ?" added a tweet.

A lot of other responses had flooded the social media platforms. One user tweeted:

"It's 2025 and mfs are still this dumb.."

"At least it wasn’t his face," added a tweet.

"If I'm not mistaken, those are considered to be "M100's" - and they are more than enough to take someone's hand clean off, or worse," stated another user.

No additional details about the incident have been made available as of now. According to The Times of India, graphic photos of his injured arm also circulated widely on the internet.

4xtra allegedly threatened 607 Unc during No Jumper podcast

While 4xtra is now making headlines for injuring himself, he had lately been in the limelight for one reason or another. As reported by Hypefresh on June 24, the rapper reportedly threatened to kill 607 Unc during a heated argument.

According to Hypefresh, Adam22 confirmed the incident in a video, saying that 607 Unc walked out after the alleged threat. The now-removed video had gained massive traction on social media. In it, Adam22 reportedly said that Unc took the threat personally, considering it a bad omen because of his personal beliefs.

Adam continued:

"I just got off the phone with 607 Unc, and he no longer wants to be part of No Jumper."

This decision seemingly shocked Adam, who clarified that the alleged threat was made off-camera and prompted Unc to leave the show completely. Adam shared his take, saying he had mixed feelings about Unc's decision. He stated that while part of him wanted Unc to stay, he also had to acknowledge the drama around him.

Adam22 said:

"There's part of me that wants him to stay, and another part that’s like, okay, get out of here."

Meanwhile, netizens shared their opinions on the situation, according to Hypefresh. Many speculated that Unc had been facing gang-related tension, and the apparent threat from 4xtra may have been the tipping point that led to his reaction.

While some netizens praised Unc for standing up for himself, many internet users felt the situation was blown out of proportion. Reportedly, this was not the first time Unc had a heated argument with someone on the No Jumper podcast. According to the outlet, he previously got into an argument with Wack100.

4xtra and 607 Unc had heated arguments on gang-related subjects

On June 24, an eight-minute-long video was uploaded to the No Jumper podcast YouTube channel. In the video, 4xtra and Unc could be seen getting into a heated argument about the Crip gang. The LA rapper, who was recently injured, said:

"Some people be goofy with they creeping. And some of the older homies don't approve of their goofiness."

At one point during the conversation, 4xtra addressed Unc directly and added:

"When you go wrong, I always get on here and always tell n*ggas, don't let this internet get a n*gga f*cked, because the internet gonna get you f*cked."

4xtra had been entangled in legal struggles for quite some time. In April 2025, shortly after getting out of jail, he was detained again by the LAPD. On April 4, he was released after serving a month for an undisclosed charge. According to Hypefresh, the earlier arrest took place sometime in late February or early March. Details about the charges or the arrest remain unclear.

