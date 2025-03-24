"You gonna play smart and dumb" — Wack 100 calls out Trap Lore Ross after he questioned music executive over Big U 

Wack 100 recently called out Trap Lore Ross for suggesting that the music executive was scared of Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr. During a recent discussion on No Jumper, Wack addressed Ross in the presence of DJ Vlad, DJ Akademiks, and Adam22.

At one point during the podcast, Ross targeted Wack for fabricating the details about Big U's recent arrest on charges of murder and extortion, citing that the family's victim found Big U's DNA under the deceased's fingernails. However, Ross called out Wack 100 on his perspective by referencing a source that stated that the evidence he cited was inconclusive. This resulted in Wack lashing out.

"You gonna play smart and dumb. Did you read it? What did you find in there that’s the bulls*it and real s*it? I just wanna know what you read... I’m asking you, you just gonna let me know where you at with me? Did you read that and did you use your brain to understand why and why not?” he said.

Additionally, the music executive also addressed Trap Lore Ross sending screenshots of Big U mentioning Wack 100 to Adam22.

"The part I'm mad about is, you act like we cool, but you didn't send it to me and say, 'Wack, what's up with this?' But that's the b*tch a** sh*t you do and they just don't catch it. So I'm here to let you know as a man, you a b*tch-a** n***a for that," the music executive said.

Wack 100 refutes Big U's claims concerning the federal indictments of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips gang

Recently, Big U and 18 other members of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips were charged federally. Subsequently, Big U accused Wack 100 of helping the feds build a case against him and the gang.

On March 20, 2025, Wack took to Clubhouse to defend himself against Big U's claims. Additionally, his statement came just a day after Big U's arrest for running a 'mafia-like' enterprise.

Commenting on Henley's claims, Wack dismissed allegations of circulating legal documents on social media concerning the illegal dealings that Henley and his gang have been accused of.

“Sh*t ain’t got nothing to do with Wack! It seems to me like I’ve been threatening the paperwork, Wack ain’t said nothing,” the music executive said.

The conversation also addressed Henley’s claim that the music executive had prior knowledge regarding the decision of the feds to raid Big U's homes and properties. Wack also admitted that Henley and his alleged allies being on law enforcement’s radar was "obvious".

“What you mean, 'How did they know?! How did they know?! How did they know they was gonna raid my house?’ Oh, you a goofy. How the f**k you didn’t know?” Wack said, mocking Henley.

Moreover, in his video levying claims against Wack 100, Big U alleged that the music executive had told him numerous times that he was going to take his contracts. Additionally, Big U claimed that Wack was "working with the FBI."

Wack 100 has made a prominent name for himself as a record executive, hip-hop commentator, and music manager. So far, the music executive has acquired success and popularity by managing the careers of artists like Blueface and The Game.

