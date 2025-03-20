"Rat100" — Internet reacts to Wack 100 revealing he texted Big U’s wife trying to warn her that feds were looking to arrest her husband

Social media is abuzz since Wack 100 revealed that he texted Big U's wife in an attempt to warn her that federal authorities were allegedly planning to arrest her husband.

On March 19, 2025, during a podcast interview on No Jumper News, an American record executive, whose real name is Cash Jones, revealed that he warned Big U's wife about possible legal troubles involving her husband. He revealed this over the phone while being live on the show.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the video clip circulating online and shared their thoughts on the matter:

"Rat100," one commented.

Moreover, many users on X alleged that the American artist Wack 100 is involved with the federal authorities, as they tried to make sense of the situation:

"How Wack got all this federal information though? He know how many telling and everything he gotta be with those people," a netizen commented.

"How did the streamer know about the text tho 🤔 wouldn't that mean he's connected to the people ?" another commented.

"Okay ATP, wack is the feds who's playing both sides...bro doesn't want to offend his niggas so he gives a warning after he snitches....watch all his interviews that's exactly what he does," one more wrote on X.

Additionally, some users seemingly joked about the revelation, suggesting that after disclosing it on a live stream, the American record producer Wack 100 would be the next on the list of federal authorities:

"This is all a comedy movie. Wack is next to go down," a user on X commented.

"You can't make this shit up!! 🤣 bunch of them got caught up with the rico and they still making videos about the situation and leaking info lmao," another wrote.

"Yeah, this ain't weird huh? 😂😂😂," a netizen commented.

As of now, neither Wack 100 nor Big U's wife has reflected on the reactions online.

Wack 100 opens up about reaching out to Big U's wife over a federal case

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, during a live stream on No Jumper, Wack 100 was contacted via phone by one of the streamers.

At the outset of the conversation, the streamer disclosed that they were reviewing a court document detailing the alleged actions involving Big U.

This discussion naturally led to the text message referenced within the document. The live streamer then suggested that Wack 100 had probably given the couple a warning, to which the Wack 100 responded by stating that he had informed Big U's wife of what he knew regarding the alleged impending arrest —

"What I know, what I tell, him... I said four bad, right. What is 600 say this sh*t, it's four 60 telling on all right," Wack said.

"So yeah, after you got that message, after you got that message you hit up Big U's wife, you said 'Sis, 911,' oh one second let me get solo and you kind of give him a heads up. You said 'One second let me get solo, he needs to leave, bad' and caps all caps, he needs to leave," the streamer narrated the message.

The 58-year-old Eugene "Big U" Henley Jr. was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, March 19, 2025, by the federal authorities under the charges of extortion, human trafficking, fraud, and murder.

The indictment that was filed the same day alleged that Henley, a prominent leader of the Rollin' 60s chapter of the larger Los Angeles Crips, had run the organization Big U Enterprise as a "mafia-like organization."

According to CBS reports, Big U has denied the allegations as of now.

