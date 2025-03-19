Who is the owner of The Source magazine? Benzino goes off on the interviewer after being told he "fumbled" the publication

In a fiery exchange during a recent interview, renowned music mogul and entrepreneur Benzino made his stance clear when questioned about his involvement with The Source magazine.

On February 20, 2025, during an interview with Mak-Tube on episode 46 of the Big Dookie Chain podcast, the American record producer, whose real name is Raymond Scott, got into a heated exchange with the interviewer.

The interviewer suggested that the record producer had "fumbled" The Source Magazine, referencing Benzino's 2023 statement regarding the same.

In his statement, as per HotNewHipHop in August 2023, the record producer acknowledged that during his time at the magazine, he occasionally exhibited behavior that could be considered abrasive. He admitted that his transition into the business was challenging, as he was unfamiliar with the dynamics of the industry.

"I had to learn and grow into this because I did not grow up with this. I grew up with other sh*t. So, I was an a**hole sometimes. And I know that. I wasn’t right," the record producer said.

Due to the recent heated conversation, the focus has shifted towards the owner of The Source magazine, David Mays. Mays founded the magazine in August 1988, and he also co-founded Hip Hop Weekly.

Getting to know David Mays, the owner of The Source, which Benzino formerly co-owned

David Mays is an American media executive and entrepreneur. He completed his high school education at Jackson-Reed High School in Washington, D.C., and graduated from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

According to Crains New York, Mays started Hip Hop Weekly out of passion and invested $200 in newsletter services. Later, in 1998, the weekly newsletter company turned into The Source magazine.

Furthermore, as per the outlet, the entrepreneur said he started The Source for news involving black music and culture. Mays further indicated that this was the core reason behind the magazine's success.

"I started The Source out of my passion for black music and culture. That's what made it successful," Mays said.

By 1997, the magazine's advertising revenue skyrocketed at 74%, as per Crains New York. Besides The Source, David Mays always had an entrepreneurial instinct; during his early teenage years, Mays sold lemonades and ran a lawn-mowing business that had more than 50 customers.

The entrepreneur's personal life has remained private.

Benzino lashes out after interviewer allegedly critiques his time at The Source

On February 20, 2025, during an interview on the Big Dookie Chain podcast, Benzino got involved in a heated argument with the interviewer after the latter suggested that he "fumbled" the magazine.

The American record producer suggested that he tried to have a hip-hop conversation, but what they were having was not one. Benzino said:

"I am trying to have a hip hop conversation, that's not hip hop. You don't sit here and talk about what the f**k I fumbled, or what the f**k something happened. Get the f**k out of here, what the f**k have you fumbled?"

He continued:

"No, listen bro, I seen it coming, you wanted to do this. You felt you didn't do this last time, but you wanted to be like because all these other crackers out there be like 'He f**ked The Source up,' nah, eat a d**k."

The conversation involving Benzino and The Source stems from when the American record producer co-owned The Source magazine, in 1996.

Speaking on the My Expert Opinion podcast with Math Hoffa in August 2023, Benzino revealed that he resigned from his position in 2005 after the rapper Eminem got involved. The beef between the two started when Benzino allegedly blocked the rapper from getting a full 5/5 rating in the magazine in 2002.

The record producer alleged that Eminem was disrespectful to him, which was why he did not want to cover him in his magazine.

"I got that big money first and I was the top of that. So when the Eminem thing came through The Source, at this point it's getting disrespectful. So how the f**k am I gonna have this n***a in my magazine... You’re not gonna put nobody in your magazine to give this n***a five mics after this n***a's being disrespectful," the record producer said.

As of now, David Mays has not yet reflected on Benzino's latest remarks.

