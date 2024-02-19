What is the beef between Eminem and Benzino? Details explored as the latter breaks down in tears addressing rift on Drink Champs

Eminem has been a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry in the 21st century, and one of his early compatriots was Benzino. However, their relationship soured in 2002 when Benzino blocked his magazine, Source, from giving Eminem's The Eminem Show a full 5/5 rating.

In the latest episode of the feud, Benzino addressed the ongoing conflict and how it has impacted his daughter, Coi Leray, in an exclusive interview with Drink Champs, stating:

"I don’t have nothing against Eminem. He can rap, but I care about us more. I don’t want to talk about it no more. My daughter came to industry figuring 'I gotta be cool with Eminem because everybody is against my dad.' I don’t know him to hate him. I don’t hate white people tired of this sh*t, man. It’s just too much. I don’t want to be the bad guy."

As of the writing of this article, there has been no response to Benzino's statement by either the other rapper or Coi Leray. The feud between the two has so far inspired tracks such as Pull Your Skirt Up, Die Another Day, The Sauce, and Nail in the Coffin.

More on the beef between Eminem and Benzino

Eminem and Benzino's feud continued soon after its start in 2002 with the release of Benzino's diss track Pull Your Skirt Up, first as a single in 2002 and then as part of the singer's second studio album, Redemption. The track took potshots at the former, particularly targeting his response to Source magazine's rating with the lyrics:

"The 2003 Vanilla Ice how you playin it/ If you ask me, you really ain't that nice you overrated. You was unsigned hype before you ever met Dre/ I birthed your little career, now you owe your life to Ray."

The feud then continued with the back-to-back release of three diss tracks aimed at Benzino by the former, The Sauce and Nail in the Coffin, as well as Invasion in 2002. The tracks were followed by the expansion of the feud to the two singers' fandoms, with the former's fanbase going after the latter over the feud.

In 2003, the feud between the two singers expanded further to involve the ongoing rivalry between 50 Cent and Ja Rule, with Benzino aligning himself with Ja Rule against 50 Cent and the Marshall Mathers singer.

Subsequently, there was a brief lull in the feud between the two, with Benzino apologizing to the former, which lasted for a more or less steady few years before the former once again brought it to the news with his 2024 track Doomsday Pt. 2, which is featured in the singer Lyrical Lemonade's new album All Is Yellow.

With the latest back and forth between the two musicians, it looks as if one of the longest-running feuds in the hip-hop music scene is set to continue well into the two-decade-plus mark and continue to involve other people, like Coi Leray and 50 Cent in previous episodes.