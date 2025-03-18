"The 2.6 GPA crowd is mad at this for some reason" - Internet reacts as Harvard University offers free tuition for families earning below $200K/year

Harvard University, an Ivy League institution, announced a major expansion of its financial aid program in an official report posted on its website on March 17, 2025. The institution will now offer free tuition to students from families with an annual income of $200,000 or less. Additionally, families with annual incomes below $100,000 will receive free housing and health insurance.

The news quickly spread online, with X user Dexerto posting the same on March 18, 2025.

The announcement sparked a wave of reactions on X, with users divided in their opinions. One response came from an X user who took a jab at the "2.6 GPA crowd", who might not have been eligible for Harvard University themselves but were still opposed to the policy.

"The 2.6 GPA crowd is mad at this for some reason", the user remarked.

Some netizens praised the Harvard University initiative as a step in the right direction.

"Harvard just discovered that their $50 billion endowment can actually be used for students instead of just sitting there… Progress", another user wrote.

"Harvard seems to be more for the people than the US government," commented another X user.

While most netizens appreciated Harvard's new approach to helping more students, not everyone was on board. Some X users argued that the approach was flawed and unfair, especially for middle-income families.

"This system doesn't work at all. You can't have hard cutoffs because what about the family that makes 101k lol. If you want to do something like this, you should do a scaling subsidization… this way, the family that makes 201k or 101k doesn't get screwed over," explained one user.

"Free tuition, housing, and health insurance. Sounds like a great way to create dependency and reinforce failed policies. What's next? Free avocado toast?" another netizen criticized.

Some users also observed how this new policy would dilute the university's exclusivity and prestige over time.

"So Harvard really is damaging their brand in the long run," an X user added.

"Isn't this overall worse for brand image and prestige?" another X user remarked.

Harvard University officials share how new financial aid policy will make the institution affordable to "more students than ever"

According to a report in The Guardian dated March 17, 2025, officials at Harvard University explained that the new financial aid policy aimed at making the institution more accessible to "more students than ever."

Founded on October 28, 1636, Harvard University is the oldest higher education institution in the United States. It was established by the Massachusetts Bay Colony and named after benefactor John Harvard. The university is renowned for its academic excellence, producing world leaders, Nobel laureates, and groundbreaking research.

Under the new financial aid policy, Harvard University will significantly expand its tuition assistance, ensuring that students from a broader range of socioeconomic backgrounds can attend. Previously, families earning under $85,000 annually qualified for free tuition. The updated policy increases this threshold, enabling more students to benefit from financial aid.

As per the March 17 report, Harvard University President Alan M. Garber highlighted the importance of this expansion, saying:

"Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth."

He emphasized that "bringing people of outstanding promise together" fosters collaboration, allowing them "to learn with and from one another." This, he explained, helps "truly realize the tremendous potential of the university," maximizing innovation and academic growth.

According to the March 17, 2025, USA Today article, Hopi Hoekstra, the Dean of Arts and Sciences, also reiterated Harvard's commitment to accessibility.

"Harvard has long sought to open our doors to the most talented students, no matter their financial circumstances... This investment in financial aid aims to make a Harvard College education possible for every admitted student", Hoekstra added.

The new policy, set to take effect in the 2025-26 academic year, will allow approximately 86% of U.S. families to qualify for Harvard's financial aid, furthering the institution's mission of educational inclusivity.

