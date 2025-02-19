"Snoop was involved in killing hip-hop's best all-time artist" — Suge Knight makes bombshell revelations about Snoop Dogg, Ray J, and Tupac

American record executive and convicted felon Suge Knight recently appeared on The Art of Dialogue podcast via a prison call where he made explosive revelations about Snoop Dogg and Ray J's connection to Tupac Shakur's murder.

In the video uploaded on YouTube on February 18, Knight claimed that Ray J once reportedly told him that Snoop Dogg put a bounty on 2Pac.

"You brag about all these phone calls recorded. You brag about how Snoop Dogg tell you and told J he's part of the the people who put bread to kill Pac. That's why I say don't mention Tupac's name in none of your interviews," Suge claimed.

He further continued:

"Because you f*ck with the motherf*cking Snoop who said he has something to do with it. So, Snoop was involved in killing hip-hop's best all-time artist."

Elsewhere, Knight claimed Ray J was allegedly "involved in killing" the "best female vocalist that ever did it with me" aka Whitney Houston. The former CEO and co-founder of DeathRow Records further warned Ray J not to go on interviews and talk about Tupac or Whitney.

More about Suge Knight’s allegations against Ray J

In the recent conversation with The Art of Dialogue from the prison, Suge Knight addressed Ray J and shared that he didn't want to be the one to push the rapper "over the edge" or "make you commit su*cide" as he cared about him. However, he warned Ray not to lie in interviews such as claiming 2Pac attended his 21st birthday in January 2002 when the All Eyez on Me rapper was already dead.

Suge Knight also mentioned that Ray J went to visit him in prison. But he was denied entry for something he did "in the car." The former record executive added that he knew Ray didn't want anything to do with him other than get a "book deal." Suge claimed Ray couldn't get the paperwork signed as he was on some "weird sh*t."

Knight warned Ray that he had proofs against him. Therefore, the latter should rethink before going on "shows" and "live games" and "interfere" with his "family" or ones he cares about.

"I'm going to show you how grown people do it," Knight added.

He then mentioned that everyone needed to pray for Ray J not only for his alleged "drug" problems but also for "gangster" activities. Suge Knight addressed Ray J and said he should not be "talking about DeathRow situations" or talk about his life, as it was not his story to tell.

The convicted felon alleged that Whitney Houston's demise was in Ray's "hands" and recalled how she was scared for her life amid her substance abuse.

"She wouldn't even say your name. She just used the term that Brandy's little brother bringing me drugs and doing drugs with me... Trying to kiss me... Next thing you know she's dead."

Suge Knight shared that he wasn't telling Ray J to give up on doing the shows such as 'Love & Hip-Hop.' Instead, talk about "relevant" things about himself and keep others at bay.

Notably, Suge Knight's son Suge J Knight challenged Ray J to a fight via social media on February 17 after the latter mentioned the former record executive during his recent interview with VLAD TV. Ray said he saw Suge encourage Tupac's feud with Biggie and Diddy during his time at DeathRow Records.

"Suge's really the person in the studio, like, giving you your inspiration, especially in that intense, vital beef moment of wherever Pac was in his life, or on whatever he had to get off his chest. Whether it was the naysayers or whatever somebody did to him... Suge supported that in a way where you feel unstoppable," Ray told DJ Vlad.

In response, Junior Knight warned the R&B singer to not "spread out lies" about his father or their family, via a now-deleted Instagram video.

Exploring Suge Knight's past remarks about Tupac and Snoop Dogg's alleged feud

Last week, during a February 12 conversation on the same podcast, Suge Knight claimed that 2Pac and Snoop Dogg had a heated exchange shortly before the former's 1996 drive-by-shooting in Las Vegas. The dispute was reportedly caused by a radio interview in the aftermath of the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

Suge Knight explained that 2Pac was upset with his associate Snoop when he heard the latter was planning to collaborate with Biggie and Diddy, two of his biggest rivals.

“Fast forward, we’re back at the hotel. Everyone’s in their rooms. I had a special room, and only Pac knew the number. I’m in there with company, just chilling, and then—bam!—someone’s banging on the door. I throw on my boxers, open it up, and Pac rushes in. He’s all worked up, asking if I have a radio. He turns it on, and we hear Snoop talking,” Knight recalled.

“Snoop’s on the radio [Hot 97] saying Pac’s on some bullsh*t. That he’d do a song with Biggie, do a song with Puffy, work with whoever… Pac was livid because he loved those guys. He always stood by them. He said, ‘Man, I put everybody on Death Row. I put everyone on my album… And now this dude gets on the radio and says f*ck me? He’s riding with them now? It’s on,’” Suge added of the situation.

The next morning, Tupac confronted Snoop Dogg, and Suge Knight advised him to wait until they returned to California. The East Coast-West Coast feud escalated when Snoop was shot at during the New York, New York video shoot, allegedly ordered by Biggie.

This angered Tupac, who refused to fly home with Snoop. Earlier, Snoop claimed he flew with Tupac but carried sharp weapons for safety.

Last year, during an interview with People Magazine, The Last Meal rapper credited Tupac for his influence in his life, including helping with the upbringing of his son.

