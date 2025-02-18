Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 14 recap: Marcus meets up with Ray J and Princess while Amara checks in on Estelita

Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 14 aired recently, bringing more tension and drama among the cast. The February 17 episode focused on two major storylines—Marcus meeting up with Ray J and Princess without Brooke, and Amara checking in on Estelita after she had been unreachable.

Amara expressed concern for Estelita, who had been dealing with personal health issues related to illegal cosmetic procedures. Meanwhile, Marcus tried to mediate between Ray J and Princess after a previous confrontation but ended up facing accusations about his own relationship.

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami episode was filled with revelations, conflicts, and emotional moments between the cast members.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami: What happened in episode 14?

Amara revealed in her Love & Hip Hop: Miami confessional that she had been trying to contact Estelita without success. When they finally connected, Amara confronted her, saying,

“Where have you been? You've been ignoring me. I've been calling you forever.”

Estelita admitted that she had been dealing with personal issues and had not been ready to talk about them. She then shared that she had previously undergone illegal butt injections and was now facing severe complications. Estelita explained in Love & Hip Hop: Miami:

“Over 10 years ago, I made the mistake of getting illegal butt shots. I started having complications after a few years—back pain, leg pain, waist pain, fever.”

She mentioned that she had already undergone two surgeries in Barranquilla, Colombia, to remove the injected material but still needed a third procedure. According to her, doctors warned her that if the silicone entered her veins, it could be fatal.

“I just really want to close this chapter in my life and just be done with it because I want to be a mom,” she said.

Amara opened up about her thoughts on motherhood, revealing that she had considered freezing her eggs. She mentioned her ex, Allan, as a potential father for her children, believing it would keep her family dynamic more stable. However, she admitted that she had not yet discussed the idea with him.

Before ending their conversation in Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Estelita assured Amara she would be away for two weeks for her surgery, and Amara asked her to stay in touch. Estelita then made a statement:

“Tell me you love me, b****, because if I don’t wake up…” to which Amara quickly responded, “Yes, you are. Don’t say that.”

Meanwhile, Marcus arranged a meeting with Ray J and Princess without Brooke to clear up tensions from their last encounter. In his confessional on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Marcus explained his intentions:

“So I told Brooke I was going to go sit down with Princess and Ray J without her since she's triggering for him, but I'm hoping to find some type of resolve.”

Ray J reflected on their last meeting with Marcus, Princess, and Brooke, acknowledging that it had not gone well and expressing his need for understanding. Meanwhile, Princess remained skeptical about Marcus’s intentions:

“I agreed to come sit down with Marcus and Ray without Brooke. The last time I saw Marcus, he was playing Dr. Black and trying to be a counselor to me and Ray, and that went totally left.”

Once they sat down, Marcus brought up their previous disagreement, mentioning that they hadn’t had a chance to talk since the attempted date night. Ray J, however, quickly voiced his frustration, saying he had trusted Marcus to be a neutral voice but felt that Brooke had disrespected him while Marcus remained silent.

He accused Marcus of taking Brooke’s side instead of staying impartial. Marcus defended himself, stating that his relationship with Brooke was a good example of a healthy couple.

“One thing I told you, I said, Brooke don’t do what I do. Brooke and I are great examples,” he said.

Ray J immediately questioned this, asking what it was an example of. Princess then chimed in, sharing her perspective on the situation. Ray J interrupted her thought, saying, “Y’all pretenders.” Princess agreed, calling Marcus and Brooke “fake.” Ray J continued, saying:

“We don’t have to have no proof. I can feel it. I can feel the energy. Y’all faking it.”

Princess then mocked Marcus’s attempt at mediation, saying,

“The proof is you call yourself Dr. Black, and you’re not a doctor.”

The meeting ended without resolution, as Marcus failed to convince Ray J and Princess of his sincerity.

Fans can stream the next episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami on February 24 on VH1.

