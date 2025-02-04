"She deserves to get slapped" — Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Princess chimes in on Amara

Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 12 was released on February 3, 2025. The episode titled Curse Control, the episode saw Princess open up about her thoughts on her and Amara's physical fight. Princess met Brooke to discuss the confrontation she had with Amara.

Princess expressed her frustration, saying that people who interfere in marriages get what they deserve. She also revealed that she had confronted Ray J about his claim that he went to Amara’s house. She admitted that she could no longer be with someone like him.

"People get what they deserve, you don't mess people's marraiges, she [Amara] deserves to get slapped," Princess said.

During their conversation in Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Princess brought up that Bobby told her that Brooke was seen laughing during the fight. However, Brooke questioned Bobby's claims and responded with a comment about his drinking habits.

The producers confronted Brooke in a confessional and she claimed that she was laughing at something else that was happening at the party.

Princess and Brooke’s conversation about Amara in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Princess and Brooke met to discuss the incident involving Amara in Love & Hip Hop: Miami. Princess confronted Brooke about Bobby claiming that she was laughing during Princess and Amara's fight. A clip of Brooke laughing was also shown to the viewers.

When Princess asked her about it, Brooke responded by asking if Bobby was drinking again. Meanwhile, in a confessional, producers confronted Brooke about the same issue and she defended herself, stating that she was laughing at something else. She added that there was a lot of "funny stuff" happening at the party. However, Princess was not convinced.

When Princess mentioned that Amara "deserves to be slapped," Brooke did not fully agree with Princess but chose not to argue. She responded by saying that she would “agree to disagree” on the matter.

Princess then shared that she had confronted Ray J about his claim regarding Amara.

“He went to her house, and he smelled her vag**a," the cast member said.

She seemingly spoke about the rumors about Amara and Ray J’s connection after Miami told Zoey and Angela that they both were "messing around." Princess admitted that she could no longer stay in a relationship with Ray J in Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Brooke talks to Amara about Princess and Ray J

Later in the episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Amara, and Brooke sat down to discuss the situation. Brooke wanted to hear Amara’s side and suggested that she attend Angela’s party to speak directly with Princess.

Amara said that she believed Ray J was "trying to make Princess feel some type of way" and was using her to do the same. She insisted that she had nothing to do with Ray J romantically and felt unfairly caught in the middle.

Brooke then asked why Ray J had come to her house in the first place, and Amara said he had come to discuss the movie. Brooke also questioned why Ray J would say something like that to Princess, to which Amara responded that they might just her as a "pawn."

In a confessional, Amara expressed her frustration, saying that she had no "s*xual contact with Ray J.

“They’re both using me as a pawn in their fight, and I don’t like it,” she noted.

Brooke then suggested that Amara should come to Angela’s party and address the situation with Princess.

New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 air exclusively on VH1 every Monday at 8 pm ET.

