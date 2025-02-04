"Using me" — Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara confronts Brooke about Ray J

Love & Hip Hop: Miami latest episode titled Curse Control, aired on February 3, 2025. One of the moments of the episode featured Amara confronting Brooke about a conversation with Princess and Ray J. The discussion revealed that Ray J had made a claim about visiting Amara’s house. Upon hearing this, Amara expressed frustration over being caught in the middle of his marriage issues.

Brooke then told Amara that Princess revealed Ray J had mentioned visiting Amara’s house, which sparked speculation. Amara felt that Ray J was trying to create tension between him and Princess by involving her.

“I really truly believe that he was trying to make Princess feel some type of way, using me,” she said.

Amara later reflected in a confessional that she had never been intimate with him and felt that the duo was using her in their ongoing conflict. Brooke then suggested Amara to attend Angela’s party to clear her name with Princess.

More about Brooke and Amara’s conversation in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Brooke told Amara that she had recently spoken to both Princess and Ray J in Love & Hip Hop: Miami. She explained that she liked both women and wanted to hear each side. During her conversation with Princess, she learned that Ray J had made a claim about his visit to Amara’s house. Brooke recalled Princess saying:

“He told his wife that he went to your house and took a sniff.”

Amara got confused and asked, “A sniff of what?” Brooke pointed toward Amara, using the term "hotpocket." Amara quickly dismissed it, saying she was certain Ray J must have been referring to something else but not her. Brooke then questioned why he came to her house in the first place. Amara explained that she had no nanny available at the time and suggested they discuss a movie at her place.

Brooke continued to push the issue, asking why Ray J would make such a statement to his wife. Amara responded that Ray J was "using her" to make Princess feel jealous. She made it clear that nothing happened between her and Ray J and that she had no interest in being involved in his marital issues.

In a confessional, Amara further expressed frustration, saying she did not have any “sexual contact” with Ray J.

"Now I'm just realizing that I am being used as a pawn in this game that they got with each other," Amara said.

To help resolve the issue, Brooke invited Amara to join her at Angela’s party.

What else happened in this episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami?

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Brooke took Amara to Angela’s party, suggesting that she use the opportunity to clear her name with Princess. Amara was hesitant but agreed, knowing that the situation with Ray J had caused tension.

Meanwhile, Allan and Flo had a serious conversation about their relationship. Allan confronted Flo about her argument with Amara at Chay’s tea party and accused her of using private conversations against Amara. Flo defended herself, but Allan was upset, saying she had crossed a line.

The discussion escalated when Flo made a comment about Amara, leading Allan to walk away, saying he wanted nothing more from her. The episode ended on a cliffhanger as Amara and Princess came face-to-face.

Catch new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 airing exclusively on VH1 every week on Mondays at 8 PM ET.

