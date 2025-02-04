Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6, episode 12 recap — Angela marks two years sober while Amara and Princess clash

The latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6, titled Curse Control, aired on February 3, 2025. Angela celebrated two years of sobriety, reflecting on her journey. Meanwhile, Amara and Princess had an confrontation that escalated at a party.

At Angela’s celebration, she expressed gratitude for the people who helped her stay sober. Amara also attended the party, invited by Brooke, who wanted her to settle things with Princess. Amara acknowledged the tension that she also wanted to make things right with Princess.

Meanwhile, Miami Tip, Zoey, and Angela supported Eliza at her event, where she introduced her castor oil product. During the gathering, Miami told the group that RJ and Amara were “messing around." Later at Estelita’s party, Princess saw Amara and RJ together, leading to a physical fight.

Trending

The episode also covered Ray J’s struggles in his marriage with Princess, a conversation between Marcus and Ray J, and Swurv pouring water on Bobby.

Angela’s celebration and Eliza’s event in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Angela celebrated two years of sobriety surrounded by Derrick and longtime friends in Love & Hip Hop: Miami. She spoke about her experience, explaining that staying sober required support.

“I’m incredibly proud of myself in how far I came,” she said.

Brooke attended the party with Amara, hoping she and Princess would settle their issues. Amara was prepared, saying:

“I just want to rip the Band-Aid.”

Eliza hosted an event to promote her castor oil product, attended by Miami Tip, Zoey, and Angela. She explained the benefits of her product, and Miami and Zoey engaged in conversation with her about it. Angela supported Eliza, saying:

“Eliza has always been there for me during my events.”

During the event, Miami brought up Amara and RJ, telling the group that they were “messing around.” This comment led to more conversations about their connection. Eliza’s daughter, Shamya, and granddaughter attended the event. While the event was a moment for Eliza to showcase her business, she expressed disappointment that Amara was not present.

Amara and Princess' confrontation, Ray J's marriage issues

At Estelita’s party in Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Princess saw Amara and RJ together. This led to a confrontation that quickly turned physical. Miami later said in a confessional that Princess “knocked out” Amara.

Meanwhile, Marcus had a conversation with Ray J about the challenges in his marriage. He brought up concerns about a recent live video where Ray J was seen talking to his children after an argument with Princess. Ray J admitted:

“We’re in the worst phase of our marriage. We’re planning to get a divorce.”

He also mentioned that he had met Amara and that they had bonded. Seeing Ray J and Amara close to each other, Princess confronted Amara and then “smacked” her. The conflict grew as it happened in public, and people stepped in to break it up. Marcus later said in a confessional:

“Things are looking a no for Princess and Ray J’s relationship.”

Elsewhere, Trina’s husband, Swurv, got into a conflict with Bobby and poured water on him. This episode ended with unresolved issues, setting the stage for further drama in upcoming episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 airing exclusively on VH1 every week on Mondays at 7c.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback