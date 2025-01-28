Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 focuses on the cast navigating their personal and professional lives while balancing fame and their romantic relationships. The cast includes Trina, Trick Daddy, Amara La Negra, Christopher Michael Harty, Jojo Zarur, DJ Michelle Pooch, Bobby Lytes, Sukihana, Ace Hood, Gunplay, Angela "Blac Chyna" White, Derrick Milano, and Florence El Luche.

During the January 27, 2025 episode, Hawt Topic asked Swurv about his intentions with Trina. She explained that she was just being a "concerned friend" and wanted to understand what could have gone wrong. Upon hearing this question, the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star stated that he didn't owe any explanation to his wife's acquaintances. He continued:

"I don't owe you that. I owe my all to my wife, not her friends, not her coworkers not her fans."

Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 11 titled Certified Hater was released exclusively on VH1 on January 27, 2025. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"Amara gives Allan an ultimatum; Trick Daddy learns the truth about Jayden and Daisha; Bobby lands in the hot seat at Trina and Swurv's single release party; Chyng gets caught up in the beef between Zoey and Shay."

Hawt Topic and Swurv attempt to resolve the issue on Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 11

In episode 11 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6, Hawt Topic told Swurv that Trina had been "distant" from her despite them being close friends. She questioned Swurv's intentions and stated her concerns about their relationship. Hawt Topic said:

"I feel like ever since you came around, Trina's been distant. I'm trying to get to the bottom of it and figure out like what's your true intentions when it comes to her I feel like it turned around and blew up in my face."

Swurv, on the other hand, felt he didn't owe any explanation to Hawt Topic. He also believed he didn't need to prove that his intentions with Trina were true. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 cast member Hawt Topic stated it was understandable if he didn't feel like answering her questions but escalating the conversation to an argument wasn't the right thing to do.

She added that her "being a concerned friend" was labeled as "disrespectful." Hawt Topic:

"If you feel like you don't want to answer that question, that's fine you don't have to. Don't say me being a concerned friend as oh she being messy, oh she being disrespectful. I just want what's really best for her and I don't have no hidden agenda."

Their conversation concluded with Snoop chiming in that it wasn't a big deal as Hawt Topic made it look like. Swurv also said that the latter should talk to Trina about resolving their issues as sisters.

The upcoming episode 12, titled Curse Control, is set to air on February 3, 2025, which might showcase Trina and Hawt Topic having a chat about Trina being detached from her friends. The episode will explore Florence's family matters as well as Ray J.'s marital drama.

New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 premiere every Monday at 7c, only on VH1.

