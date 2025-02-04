What happened between Allan and Flo in Love & Hip Hop: Miami episode 12? Details explored

In the latest Love & Hip Hop: Miami episode, Curse Control, which aired on February 3, 2025, Allan ended things with Flo after accusing her of being disloyal. Flo admitted she had initially pursued him to get back at Amara but developed real feelings. Allan confronted her about mentioning him in an argument with Amara at Chay’s tea party, leading to a heated argument and Allan walking away.

Other notable moments in the episode included Angela celebrating two years of sobriety with her friends and reflecting on her journey. Meanwhile, Eliza hosted an event to promote her castor oil product, where Miami Tip brought up rumors about Amara and RJ. Later at Estelita’s party, Princess confronted Amara, leading to a physical fight.

Flo and Allan’s conversation in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Flo met Allan met for lunch in Love & Hip Hop: Miami. Before heading to the restaurant, they both had a conversation. She said in a confessional that she wanted to get back at Amara but later developed real feelings.

“Going through this has waken a part of me I thought that was dead,” she said.

Allan told Flo that he needed to discuss something important. He brought up an argument between her and Amara at a tea party, saying that Amara had mentioned it to him. He was frustrated that Flo used things he had told her in private during her dispute with Amara. He said,

“You used whatever I said to you that go against her, that is not loyalty.”

Flo apologized, saying she did not know she was not supposed to mention it. Allan made it clear that he would never discuss his private conversations with her husband and felt betrayed by her actions. Flo defended herself, saying that Amara had also said disrespectful things, but Allan refused to be part of their conflict.

“You can’t put me in the mix,” he told her.

The conversation escalated when Allan questioned how he could spend more time with his daughters if Flo continued acting this way. She responded,

“I said what I said, I don’t regret it.”

Flo then claimed that Amara had made advances toward her, using the term "bi**h". This angered Allan, who immediately ended the conversation. He said he wanted "nothing" from her anymore. He told Flo she had “no right” to speak about Amara that way in front of him and walked away.

Other episode highlights of Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Angela celebrated two years of sobriety, expressing gratitude for those who supported her in Love & Hip Hop: Miami . Brooke brought Amara to the celebration, hoping she would resolve her conflict with Princess. Amara acknowledged the situation, saying,

“I knew this day would come sooner.”

Eliza hosted an event to promote her castor oil product, attended by Miami Tip, Zoey, Angela, and her daughter Shamya. During the event, Miami spread rumors about Amara and RJ. Eliza was disappointed that Amara didn’t show up. At Estelita’s party, Princess saw Amara and RJ together, sparking a physical confrontation. Miami later claimed Princess “knocked out” Amara. Meanwhile, Marcus talked to Ray J about his marriage issues.

New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 air exclusively on VH1 every week on Mondays at 7c.

