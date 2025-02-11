Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 13 aired on Monday, February 10, 2025, on VH1 at 8 PM ET. The latest episode focused on Princess Love confronting Brooke about their strained friendship following the drama involving Ray J and Amara La Negra. Frustrated by Brooke’s actions, Princess made it clear that she no longer considered her a friend.

“I'm furious Brooke is here showing her face after her pathetic display the other night. And I still don't know if she was laughing at me when Estelita jumped me,” she stated in a confessional.

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami episode also featured a heated confrontation between Princess and Amara, with Princess accusing her of disrespecting her marriage by inviting Ray J over. Amara denied any romantic involvement, but Princess remained unconvinced. As tensions escalated, Amara eventually walked away, feeling set up.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami episode 13: Princess and Brooke’s confrontation

Bobby first approached Brooke and hinted at an upcoming conversation with Princess. In his Love & Hip Hop: Miami confessional, he admitted that after learning new details about Ray J and Amara, he felt it was his responsibility to mediate the situation.

When Brooke and Princess finally came face-to-face, it was clear there was unresolved tension. Brooke admitted she felt awkward, but Princess immediately fired back, stating she had every reason to feel that way. She accused Brooke of being disloyal and questioned her behavior during her fight with Amara.

Princess brought up an incident where Bobby claimed Brooke had laughed during the fight. Brooke denied it, calling out Bobby for dragging her into the drama.

However, Princess remained skeptical, suggesting that Brooke had indeed been entertained by the situation. In her confessional, Brooke later expressed frustration, saying she wasn’t sure if she had laughed, but even if she had, Bobby should not have brought it up.

As the conversation continued on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Brooke insisted she had never been asked to pick a side. Princess countered that true friends don’t need to be told where their loyalty should lie. She stated:

“I shouldn't have to. And some people like to shuttle defense, and that's okay. But own it. Because you just walked in with the person I'd slap the **** out of.”

Princess ultimately told Brooke they were no longer friends, making it clear she would not tolerate anyone playing both sides.

Amara joins the confrontation in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

The situation escalated when Amara approached Brooke, Bobby, and Princess. Princess sarcastically complimented Amara’s appearance before demanding to know if she had anything to say. When Amara remained calm, Princess pushed further, referencing a past altercation:

“If you don’t, you should probably get slapped again.”

The argument intensified as Princess accused Amara of crossing the line by inviting Ray J over. Amara denied any romantic involvement, but Princess dismissed her defense, insisting that even if nothing happened, she had still disrespected her marriage. The insults continued, with Princess mocking Amara’s financial status and personal life, concluding:

“Nobody wants you.”

Feeling ambushed, Amara eventually walked away, claiming she had no interest in being part of their drama. Princess, however, felt victorious, saying she was glad to have confronted Amara publicly. Meanwhile, Amara accused Bobby of chasing more camera time rather than taking a clear stance.

What happened in the previous episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami?

Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 12, titled Curse Control, aired on February 3, 2025. The episode focused on Princess reflecting on her altercation with Amara. She met with Brooke to discuss the fight and made it clear that she believed people who interfere in marriages deserve consequences.

Princess also revealed that she had confronted Ray J about his visit to Amara’s house and admitted she could no longer stay in a relationship with him. During their conversation, Princess confronted Brooke about Bobby’s claim that she had been laughing during the fight.

Brooke dismissed the claim and shifted the conversation to Bobby’s drinking habits. However, a clip of Brooke laughing was shown to the audience, raising doubts about her version of events. When producers questioned her about it, she claimed she had been laughing at something unrelated. Princess, however, remained unconvinced.

New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 air every Monday at 8 pm ET on VH1.

