Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 13 recap: Tension rises between Princess and Brooke while Amara tries to mend issues with Princess

Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 released episode 13 on Monday, February 10, 2025. It focused on the tensions between Princess and Brooke, while Amara attempted to smooth things over with Princess. The conflict stemmed from previous altercations, particularly Princess questioning Brooke’s loyalty and Amara’s involvement with Ray J.

Bobby tried to mediate the situation, however, his intervention didn't help. Throughout the Love & Hip Hop: Miami episode, Princess expressed her frustration with Brooke for allegedly laughing during a previous altercation. She ended the conversation stating that they're no longer friends. Meanwhile, Amara's attempt at reconciliation with Princess quickly escalated into another confrontation.

What happened in Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 13?

Episode 13 of The Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 began with Bobby approaching Brooke, saying, “Where’s Princess? We need to talk.” In his confessional, he stated that if he had to choose a side, he was on "Team Princess." Bobby said he wanted to mediate the situation between Princess and Brooke after learning new information about Amara taking Ray J home.

When Princess arrived, she told Brooke:

“You should feel awkward. You are not moving like the friends that I have in my life.”

In her confessional on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Princess said that she was angry that Brooke showed up after her behavior the other night. Bobby then clarified his earlier comment about Brooke laughing during an altercation, which led Brooke to accuse him of exaggerating and insist that she wasn’t laughing. Princess, however, replied:

“I feel like you said what you saw. That she was kind of like entertained by it.”

Brooke, still frustrated with Bobby, questioned why he put her in that position. She later said that she always felt like she was "in the middle.” Princess responded:

“I think you kind of placed yourself in the middle, though. And then you’re like, this is awkward. It’s giving shuttling defense.”

The conversation ended with Princess saying that they're "not friends anymore.”

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara then joined the chat and claimed that Bobby was interfering under the guise of being helpful but was actually stirring up drama. Princess confronted her as Amara remained silent.

Princess said:

“If you don’t have anything to say, you can go back outside because I would rather not look at you.”

Amara attempted to explain herself, saying, “Yes, so that we could have a conversation,” when Princess questioned whether she had invited Ray J to her house. However, Princess was not convinced.

“But you did it. You brought it to me and you got what you deserved,” she responded.

Amara denied any intimate involvement with Ray J, saying that she didn't sleep with Ray. Princess dismissed the claim, replying, “It doesn’t matter. You’ve done enough.” The conversation escalated when Amara made a statement about her relationship with Ray J:

“He didn't smell my v****a."

Brooke Valentine - Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Image via VH1)

Princess responded saying that was exactly what Ray J had claimed. When Amara questioned why she believed him, Princess made it clear that this was the reason she was filing for divorce. Amara asked why she was still there, to which Princess replied that she just wanted some time away at the beach. However, Amara remained doubtful and dismissed her explanation.

Later on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Princess shifted the focus to Amara’s finances, questioning how much she had been paid. Amara claimed that it was more than what Princess made. In response, Princess criticized Amara’s appearance, pointing out that she wasn’t spending her money on her wig or jewelry. Amara, however, seemed unbothered, stating that she didn’t care about impressing anyone.

Princess then brought up Amara’s past relationships, sarcastically suggesting she spent her money on her husband before correcting herself and reminding Amara that she didn’t have one. She stated:

“So give it to your husband. Oh, I’m sorry. You don’t have a husband. I forgot. Give it to your baby daddy who was married when you got with him.”

Princess added that Ray J didn’t even care about her. Amara denied this, insisting that he did. Bobby reacted to her claim by calling out Ray J’s name, which led Princess to express disbelief at what Amara had just said. Amara responded that Ray J was interested in everyone, except Princess.

Princess dismissed Amara’s remarks, stating that what hurt her most wasn’t Ray J’s actions but Amara’s betrayal. She acknowledged that she already knew what kind of person Ray J was but had never expected that from Amara.

Amara replied that she didn’t expect Princess to disrespect her either. Princess ended the exchange by calling her trash, to which Amara disagreed. Princess warned her that she could get slapped at any moment.

Amara later reflected on the situation in her confessional on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, expressing frustration with Brooke.

“Brooke was the one who pushed me to come in the first place. And all of a sudden now, she ain’t got s*** to say,” she said.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami airs every Monday on VH1.

