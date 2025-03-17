"You just admitted to your crimes" - Fans react as Andrew Tate jokes about charges that led to his incarceration in Romania

Fans reacted to Andrew Tate joking about the human trafficking accusations against him. Tate has been embroiled in a legal battle after he was charged with human trafficking and organized crime in Romania. While the status of the case is complicated, Tate jokingly commented on the charges against him on social media.

In a recent post on X, Tate wrote:

"I am sick and tired of every hot girl in the world coming up to me begging to be human trafficked. I HAVE RETIRED!!!!!!!!!!"

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts. While a few took the joke lightly, others criticized him for making fun of a serious issue like human trafficking.

One fan wrote:

"You once again just admitted to a crime, well done!"

Another fan commented:

"Was that an admission of guilt? @FBI Get em'."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Romanian court returned Andrew Tate's case back to prosecutors

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested in December 2022 in Romania on allegations of human trafficking and organized crime. The controversial siblings spent a considerable amount of time in prison and later, in house arrest.

Tate had alleged that the authorities were not carrying out the investigation in an unbiased way. While the case has been widely covered by the media, Tate got some relief from the Romanian court in the matter in late 2024.

According to a BBC report, the court reportedly found irregularities in the indictments against the Tate brothers and ordered the authorities to amend their brief. The report also stated that many pieces of evidence filed by the prosecutors were removed, including some statements from Tate and his brother.

The case made headlines when the Tate brothers travelled to the United States in February. While the purpose of their trip was not clear, media reports stated that the next hearing in Romania was scheduled for March 24. A no-show on the date could result in preventive arrest of the Tate brothers.

