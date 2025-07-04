Who is Doowop? Chief Keef’s friend & Glo Gang member alleged to be one of the victims shot at Mello Buckzz’s album release party

Rapper Doowop, Chief Keef's friend and a member of his Glo Gang, was reportedly one of the many people injured in the drive-by shooting at Mello Buckzz’s album release party in Chicago.

Ad

On July 2, 2025, three unknown individuals opened fire from a dark car at the people gathered outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge, where Buckzz’s album release party was held. At least four people were killed and over 14 people were injured as a result of the shooting.

The official X account of @mymixtapez reported that Doowop was one of the victims of the shooting. The rapper was reportedly spotted being carried to an ambulance and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ad

Trending

"Chief Keef’s friend Doowop was one of the 17 shot at Mello Buckzz’s album release party. He was seen on video getting carried to an ambulance, but is expected to make a full recovery," the post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the unversed, Doowop is a rapper from Chicago's South Side and is one of Chief Keef's close friends from his childhood. He released his debut album, Cappin’ Ain’t Dead, in 2019.

Doowop dabbled in music as a teenager

Doowop is currently signed to Chief Keef's label, Glo Gang. He is also the younger brother of rapper Capo, who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's South Side in 2015. Not much is known about Doowop's childhood.

Ad

During a 2019 interview with AllHipHop, Doowop revealed how he met Chief Keef, also known by his nickname Sosa. The former said that he and Sosa met on Halloween one year when they were kids.

"Our families have always been close through mutual people. It’s so crazy how I met Sosa. When we’re little on Halloween, you know how people shoot paintballs? In Chicago, we throw real eggs at people. We went to Parkway, we saw Sosa and I hit him with an egg. Ever since then, we’re close," he said.

Ad

Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed that he began dabbling in music as a teenager in 2009. He further continued that he, his brother Capo, his nephew, and Chief Keef started a "little label" named "Bang Bang Flintstone Gang" when they were around 14 or 15.

"Young, around 2009. Before that because when we’re young, me, Keef, my brother, and my nephew had a little label going. We were 14 or 15, it was called Bang Bang Flintstone Gang. Sosa came up with that, I don’t know how he did it but it was hard. We ran with it," he said.

Ad

In 2019, the rapper released his debut album Cappin’ Ain’t Dead. The LP's lead single, Cap Flow, featured Lil Uzi Vert and was released as a tribute to Doowop's late brother, Capo.

Ad

Exploring the drive-by shooting in Chicago

According to HotNewHipHop, Chief Keef was also allegedly injured in the drive-by shooting in Chicago along with Doowop. This was also reported by No Jumper across all its official social media pages. The drive-by shooting targeted the album release party for Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz's debut EP, HollyHOOD.

The victims, whose ages ranged between 21 and 32 years, were taken to various local hospitals for treatment. Buckzz's friend and her boyfriend were reportedly included in the list of the victims who died in the shooting. Four other people are said to be in critical condition.

Ad

According to CBS News, the police believe the shooting was a targeted attack, and the Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling added:

"They didn't care who was struck, and in a matter of seconds they were able to shoot 18 people. There's a possibility that there was a rifle used … there were two different calibers of shell casings."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The same venue, previously known as Hush Lounge, was also the scene of another drive-by shooting incident in 2022, which left one dead and three injured. Hush Lounge was closed that same year as a result of the 2022 attack.

The police are still looking into the shooting at Artis Restaurant and Lounge, and the assailants have yet to be apprehended at the time of writing this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More