What happened to Skilla Baby ? Rapper's condition explored after being shot in the head on 8 Mile

According to multiple news sources like Fox2 Detroit, rapper Skilla Baby, whose real name is Trevon Gardner, was the target of a drive-by shooting on 8 Mile on May 22, 2025.

As per Metro Detroit News, the bullet grazed Skilla in the head, the back, and the rapper was also shot in the hand. He is expected to survive. Reports mention that the rapper was reportedly shot in a black SUV and was shot at multiple times.

This resulted in the vehicle crashing into a building following the shooting at approximately 7:00 pm. Additionally, several shell casings were found along 8 Mile in Redford Township. There is no precise information on the suspect or the motive behind Skilla Baby's shooting available at the time of this writing.

Since Redford police are still investigating the case, the information is preliminary at the moment.

Who is Skilla Baby? Details about the rapper amid news of him being shot multiple times

Trevon Gardner, aka Skilla Baby, was born and raised in Detroit and took to rapping during his teenage years. The rapper was inspired by artists like Lil Wayne and Meek Mill, along with the literature of the Harlem Renaissance.

The Detroit rapper took to music in 2016 when his goal of being a college basketball player didn't work in his favor. In 2019 Skilla Bbay released a single called Trevon and mixtapes like Push That Shit Out Skilla followed by Crack Music in 2020.

These releases resulted in Skilla amassing local fame. At the time, the rapper caught the attention of emcee Sada Baby, who guided him through the industry.

By 2022, Trevon had signed with Geffen Records and released his EP We Eat the Most that year. While the rapper has delivered notable projects over the years, Skilla Baby's 2024 project, The Coldest, made headlines with multiple appearances. The project featured appearances from Polo G, No Cap, Da Baby, and Flo Milli, among others. The mixtape debuted on Billboard's Top 200 chart at the 175th spot.

Skilla has often spoken about the impact of his music on the industry. A recent instance of the same was his 2024 interview with Billboard following The Coldest's release. Talking about how his journey has changed the game for upcoming artists, Skilla Baby said:

“I think I changed rap, for real, for the younger artists. I feel like more people catered toward girls this year. I feel like I’m one of the people that started that way. If I stopped doing music today, I’m satisfied with that. I feel like I cemented myself in the rap game.”

While there is no mention of Skilla Baby's enmity with anyone in particular in the industry, the rapper did comment on one of the lines from his track Trapped where he cites "Every time I leave the house, I feel like somebody’s tryna to kill me."

The Detroit rapper told Billboard that his lyrics didn't hint at a sense of paranoia but rather the reality of being successful, garnering envy.

