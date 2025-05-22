“Not judging, but I see it different” — Meek Mill reveals the “craziest thing” he witnessed at a Diddy party

On May 21, the rapper, in a now-deleted tweet, brought up Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones's 2024 lawsuit against Diddy, which accused the rapper of sexual assault and harassment. Although Mill was not mentioned in the 73-page-long lawsuit, many bloggers and netizens suspected he was the unnamed Philadelphia rapper in the suit.

Ad

On Wednesday, Mill stated that he wanted to get "to the bottom" of Lil Rod's accusations and clear his name. Soon after, the rapper said in the deleted tweet that the "craziest thing" he witnessed at a Diddy party was the use of cocaine. Meek Mill also stated that while he doesn't judge others when they do drugs, he sees it differently and doesn't want to become addicted.

"Just to put that on public record... and the craziest thing I seen at a puff party is 'coke vibes' and that's going on at all these parties. I'm from Norf Philly. I had millions since I was 23! I don't even wanna be addicted to weed! Not judging but I see it different!" Meek Mill wrote.

Ad

Trending

When one netizen replied and asked if he had tried to say that every celebrity is high on cocaine, Meek Mill stated that he considers hard drug addiction as something "serious," as he grew up in a community where women got addicted to cocaine and sold their bodies.

"Idk bro I just know coke had mothers selling themselves in my community that ain't my choice of drug for me or my woman! I would fall out with my mom if she was on hard drugs that sh*t serious to us ... the invaders can't understand," he wrote.

Ad

What did Lil Rod claim in his lawsuit against Diddy, and how did Meek Mill get involved?

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, attending Sean Combs' sex crimes trial, in New York City. - (Image via Getty)

In February 2024, musician and producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of sexual assault and harassment. According to Complex's March 1, 2024, report, the 73-page-long suit stated that Combs allegedly told Lil Rod that he reportedly slept with underage girls, DJ and producer Stevie J, a singer, and a rapper.

Ad

Although the names of the singer and rapper were redacted in the court files, Lil Rod stated the rapper was from Philadelphia and dated Nicki Minaj at one point.

Netizens and bloggers started speculating about the two artists' identities, and eventually, Usher and Meek Mill were named. Usher never released a statement regarding the rumors. Mill claimed multiple times that he was not the rapper in the lawsuit.

Ad

On September 24, 2024, the rapper tweeted that he wanted to hire "an investigative team" with $100,000 to figure out who reportedly manipulated the media and involved him with Diddy.

"I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving Meek Mill name to "Diddy" Case... I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving "meek" anything to do with buddy! Something not right," the rapper wrote.

Ad

According to the People's March 25, 2025, report, a New York judge dismissed five out of nine claims Lil Rod filed in his lawsuit against Diddy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More