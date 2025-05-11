From Asian Doll to Big 30: Rapper community mourns O’Block’s Munna Duke and Younggin’s killing in a shooting

The Chicago rap community, including Asian Doll to Big 30, is in mourning after a fatal shooting claimed the lives of O'Block rappers Munna Duke and Younggin in the early hours of May 10, 2025. According to HypeFresh reports published on May 10, 2025, the incident occurred near Broadway and Rosemont.

Ad

According to the police, there was a third injured person who was reported, but details of the person and the nature of their injuries have not been disclosed. So far, there are no arrests, and the cause of the violence is still under review, as reported by Hypefresh.

The loss of both rappers has left the drill community in shock. Memphis rapper BIG30 paid tribute to Munna Duke on his Instagram story on May 10. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

"BiggJumpOut You Gave Me Det Name long live the biggest jumpout".

Asian Doll also expressed her grief on social media. Asian Doll reported a tweet on X with broken hearts on May 11.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More about O'Block rappers Munna Duke and Younggin, Asian Doll's previous statements

Expand Tweet

Ad

Munna Duke, 31, was a well-known figure in the O'Block community and had close ties to the late King Von, who was shot and killed in 2020. As per the report by HypeFresh, despite not being biologically related, Munna considered King Von a brother and was a key member of his inner circle.

In a January 29, 2024, interview on the No Jumper podcast, Munna Duke (also known as Munna Ikee) discussed his experiences growing up in O'Block and his interactions with King Von. He spoke of Von as a "genuine person" and a "real stand-up guy."

Ad

According to HypeFresh, recently, Munna had welcomed a child with the former partner of DThang, the late brother of rapper Lil Durk. This further connects him to one of Chicago’s most prominent rap families.

Younggin, known to his fans as YoungginFrmDaJetz, was also gaining traction in the drill rap scene. At just 26, he was recognized for his gritty, unfiltered lyrics that depicted life in O’Block. His connections to King Von and his ability to convey the harsh realities of street life resonated with listeners, positioning him as a rising star in the Chicago rap scene.

Ad

Asian Doll has also previously reflected on the cycle of violence affecting young Black men in the music industry, stating, as reported by Revolt:

"You can chase this life as long as you want, but this cycle, it just keeps getting repeated and repeated and repeated to the point it’s like, how many more rappers or music influencers are we going to lose until people just really wake up?"

Ad

While Shoebox Baby, another O’Block rapper, shared a somber post reflecting on their final moments together

"These was our last 24hrs together atleast we did everything together one last time huh?" Twitter, May 10, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Munna Duke's partner, the mother of his child, also posted a heart-wrenching tribute on Instagram, revealing the profound impact of his death on their family.

"U WAS THE LIGHT TO MY DARKNESS I LOVE YOU SO MUCH BABY U KNO THAT I SHOWED U THAT AND U KNO I WAS 10 TOES NO MATTER THE SITUATION."

She further added:

"NOT IN A MILLION YEARS I WOULDVE THOUGHT THESE WOULD BE OUR LAST DAYS WE SHARED SO MANY MEMORYS AND I TRIED CAPTURING MOST OF THEM I GOT OUR SON AND U KNO I GOT U."

Ad

According to Hypefresh, authorities are now investigating the shooting, with no arrests made so far. The deaths of Munna Duke and Younggin are part of a troubling trend of violence involving artists connected to King Von, whose 2020 killing remains a reminder of the dangers facing drill rappers in Chicago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More