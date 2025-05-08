"I feel like they're already married" — Fans react as Asian Doll defends Rihanna over netizen's comment about her marital status amid 3rd pregnancy

During the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky revealed that the We Found Love singer is pregnant with their third child. The couple shares two sons, RZA and Riot Rose.

As netizens took to various social media platforms to comment on this revelation, American rapper Asian Doll defended RiRi against one user's comment on the singer's marital status.

"three babies and no ring. rihanna just like y'all," the user wrote on X.

Asian Doll then shared the status and replied to the comment, defending RiRi.

"She's a billionaire I wouldn't marry you poor a*s ni*gas either so yall can take everything I have in a divorce settlement😂💯she's a QUEEN," she wrote.

Once the status and Asian Doll's comment went viral, it was reposted on Instagram by The Shade Room on May 7. It then garnered netizens' reaction as one alleged that they were probably already married.

A netizen reacted as RiRi's pregnancy news circulated (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Others also reacted in a similar way, as one said that it was not anyone's business, while another said that they probably eloped 5 years ago.

Netizens reacted as RiRi's pregnancy news circulated (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Meanwhile, others defended the Diamonds singer as one said that not everyone wanted to get married, while another said that she probably didn't want to be a wife.

Netizens reacted as RiRi's pregnancy news circulated (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Rihanna is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's third child

Rihanna amd A$AP Rocky at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" (Image via Getty)

A$AP Rocky joined Rihanna this year at the Met Gala. Wearing a grey Marc Jacobs suit that accentuated her baby bump, the Umbrella singer, who already has two sons, Riot and RZA, whom she shares with A$AP, announced her pregnancy with their third child during the evening.

The evening honoured Black fashion's ingenuity and elegance, particularly in tailoring, and the theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Rihanna had her jacket open at the hip and draped it behind her, revealing her baby bump.

Miles Diggs, the singer's photographer, shared a shot of her with a prominent baby bulge on his Instagram before the May 5 event.

Meanwhile, before RiRi arrived at the event, A$AP said he was excited when asked how he felt about the pregnancy news. According to an article published by The Guardian that same day, he shared his excitement about the news with the Associated Press.

"It feels amazing, you know. It's time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I'm glad everybody's happy for us 'cause we definitely happy, you know," the 2025 Met Gala co-chair stated.

RiRi had previously made another pregnancy announcement at an event with high viewership like this one back in 2023 when she performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, disclosing that she was expecting her second child. When the Grammy winner took the stage, her outfit showed off her baby belly.

Rihanna at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Image via Getty)

She had also shared photos of her first pregnancy with A$AP in 2022 while they were in New York City.

As per Elle magazine's March 15 report, A$AP Rocky talked about his relationship with Rihanna. The rapper gushed about the founder of Fenty Beauty while chatting with Mystery Fashionist.

"That's my son—she my son.. Birds of a feather, flock together. I'm gonna ride till wheels fall off like she do. That's my dog, that's my n***a, that's my b*tch, that's my wife, that's my everything," he stated.

Meanwhile, neither the couple nor their representatives have said anything about their possible engagement or marriage.

