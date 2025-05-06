"Baby under her um-brella-ella-ella!": Zack Peter reacts to Rihanna debuting her baby bump at Met Gala 2025

Zack Peter recently reacted to Rihanna debuting her baby bump at the Met Gala 2025. Peter took to X on May 5, 2025, sharing a photo of the singer, holding an umbrella and showing off her baby bump. He wrote in the caption:

“Rihanna’s got a baby under her um-brella-ella-ella! Congrats on your little bump!”

Peter here seemingly referred to the singer’s famous song Umbrella, whose lyrics go:

“Now that it's raining more than ever / Know that we'll still have each other / You can stand under my umbrella..”

The photo was originally posted by Rihanna on her Instagram on May 4. For context, the Umbrella singer is currently pregnant with baby no. 3. On May 3, during the Met Gala, Rihanna announced that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child. She stood out in the evening with her striking pantsuit ensemble that highlighted her baby bump.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced their third pregnancy

A$AP Rocky was joined by the singer as the fourth co-chair of the Met Gala this year. The couple shares two sons, Riot and RZA. During the evening, Rihanna revealed her pregnancy with their third child, wearing a grey Marc Jacobs pantsuit that showcased her baby bump. The singer arrived at around 10 pm, according to Cosmopolitan.

She adhered to the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The evening celebrated the sophistication and creativity of Black fashion, especially in tailoring. Her jacket was draped behind her, open at the hip, her baby bump clearly visible. The look was completed with a wide-brimmed hat.

Ahead of the May 5 event, the singer was photographed with a noticeable baby bump, including one posted by her photographer, Miles Diggs, on Instagram. In the picture, the Grammy winner was seen walking through New York with an umbrella, her growing baby bump on display.

Diggs wrote in the caption:

"Chance of Showers."

Although Rihanna arrived late, A$AP Rocky appeared on the red carpet much earlier. When asked how he felt about the news of the pregnancy, Rocky expressed his excitement.

As per the Guardian's report from the same day, speaking to AP, he said:

“It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

This wasn't the first time Rihanna debuted with a baby bump. In 2023, she revealed her second pregnancy during her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. The Grammy winner wore an attire that flaunted her growing baby bump as she entered the stage.

That year was the last time Rocky and Rihanna attended the Met Gala. At the time, Rihanna was expecting Riot, their second kid. The Diamonds singer arrived dressed entirely in white, featuring a large-scale balaclava with white camellia appliqués.

The garment was worn underneath a flowing white gown decorated with flowers that flaunted her growing baby bump. A$AP Rocky, on the other hand, stood out wearing a plaid kilt over pants with rhinestone accents and four belts. He completed the look wearing sunglasses, a black jacket, and a leather tie.

Additionally, in 2022, she revealed her first pregnancy through pictures with Rocky while they were in New York City.

As of now, she hasn't shared any further details about her pregnancy.

