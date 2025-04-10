When did Ed Sheeran release his last album? Grammy winner credits new album release schedule for being “sober at the moment"

English singer Ed Sheeran appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast on April 9, 2025, and discussed how he is currently staying sober. The Grammy award winner spoke about his lifestyle changes and opened up about why he chose to quit alcohol.

Sheeran's album, Autumn Variations, released on 29 September 2023, marks his most recent full-length project. His upcoming album Play is set to release in 2025. The singer has already dropped a single, Azizam, on April 4, 2025.

During his podcast appearance, he explained:

"I'm sober at the moment, so that's definitely helping the not doing stupid s**t. I saw the schedule for this year of album release, and I'm flying all around the world and then flying home and being dad as well. I don't want to add an extra layer of tiredness on that, so I'm just going to not drink and be very focused and energized."

The Shape of You singer said that instead of using alcohol to relax, he has now resorted to watching a movie and "by the end of it, [he goes] to sleep." Sheeran also mentioned that this period of sobriety is temporary, stating:

"I'm not going to be sober forever, but I've definitely changed my relationship with alcohol because I used to drink every single day. Me and my wife do date night once a week, and I feel like that will be the time when I do start drinking, we'll do a bottle of wine together that night rather than every single night having to have something."

More about Ed Sheeran's 2023 album Autumn Variations

Autumn Variations, Ed Sheeran's second album of 2023 after - (Subtract), is his seventh studio album and was produced in partnership with American record producer Aaron Dessner. As reported by Variety on August 24 2023, writing these songs helped him navigate a difficult time period in his life, and each of the fourteen tracks on the album is dedicated to a different friend.

According to Official Charts, Autumn Variations became the official No. 1 album in the UK, making it Sheeran's seventh consecutive album to top the charts. This is also Ed's first album released independently under his own label, Gingerbread Man Records.

Ed Sheeran's upcoming album Play

People magazine reported on March 15, 2025 that Ed Sheeran suprised his fans with a performance of his song Azizam for the first time on the streets of New Orleans. The singer then dropped this single on April 4.

During his interview with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy podcast, he promised to keep releasing songs every two to three weeks until the launch of his album. He stated:

"I didn’t want to just be like, ‘Here’s the single. Here’s the album. So there’s Azizam now, there’s a song called Old Phone that comes out in a couple of weeks, and then after that there’s another song coming.”

Ed Sheeran performed another new song, Old Phone, from the upcoming eighth album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 27, 2025.

