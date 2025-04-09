When did Ed Sheeran's last album release? Singer says he'll release music "every sort of two, three weeks" ahead of his next project, Play

Ed Sheeran recently disclosed on the Call Her Daddy podcast on April 9, 2025, that he plans to release new music every two to three weeks before the arrival of his next big project, Play. Notably, Ed’s last album was Autumn Variations, which was released in 2023.

The singer and songwriter talked with host Alex Cooper about his new single Azizam, when he slowly began referring to his future plans alongside a few more details about his next album Play, which is scheduled to be released sometime this year.

“My idea was because the album is so broad, I didn’t want to just be like, ‘Here’s the single. Here’s the album,’ so there’s music coming every sort of two, three weeks. So there’s ‘Azizam’ now, there’s a song called ‘Old Phone’ that comes out in a couple of weeks, and then after that there’s another song coming,” he added.

Ed Sheeran mentioned that he was confident that all the singles, alongside their music videos included in his upcoming album, would be loved by his fans. The Simpsons star said that he was not willing to follow the common procedure where people would get to listen to a few of the records before the full album is released.

In addition, Ed Sheeran stated that the new album won’t be the same as his previous projects and that he had opted to become an explorer with Play.

“I kind of had an attitude of ‘Why the f**k not?’ and not really felt like I have to be in a box of being a singer-songwriter, of like, ‘I have to do this or I have to do that’, and I lived in India for a little bit and worked with a lot of Indian musicians and producers and blah, blah, blah,” he said, referring to the same.

Ed Sheeran disclosed the title of his new album last month

As mentioned, the Halifax, West Yorkshire, native’s upcoming album is titled Play, and he revealed the same while appearing on The Tonight Show on March 26, 2025. Ed said that the idea behind the latest album dates back to when he was 18 years old.

Ed Sheeran planned to create 10 albums based on different ideas, and he was inspired by director Quentin Tarantino, who was doing 10 films and some side projects at the same time.

“I kind of want to make an album for the whole of my life where you put different songs on and then it’s in your will that it comes out the day you die, and it’s called Eject. Imagine if when [Paul] McCartney passes away and there’s a record that he’s made that has a song from he’s 16, there’s a song from when he’s 20, there’s a song from when he’s 30. It’d be fascinating,” Ed Sheeran said during the show.

The news of Ed Sheeran’s new album went viral when he performed a new single, which was later revealed as Azizam, at New Orleans on March 16, 2025. Ed said at the time that he was performing the single live for the first time.

He seemingly hinted that he was “filming” something related to his upcoming project.

“I’ve got a new song coming in a couple of weeks that no one’s heard. This will be the first time it’s ever been played live. We’ll play it once now and then we’ll walk down, play some songs that you know, and I’ll play this song again,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Azizam was released on April 4, 2025, and the music video also came out on the same day, which has received 12 million views as of this writing.

