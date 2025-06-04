"Adam stop snitchin" — Internet reacts to former No Jumper host Almighty Suspect arrested on felony charges

Almighty Suspect, a former host on the No Jumper podcast, was reportedly arrested on felony charges days after he was fired from the company after an altercation with fellow host Brandon. For the unversed, Almighty Suspect, whose real name is Beron Thompkins, got into an altercation with Brandon after the latter called him a "b***h."

The altercation, caught on video, saw Thompkins jump up from his seat and spit at Brandon, following which the video cuts off. However, the audio continues, and the podcast co-hosts can be heard yelling at each other. On May 28, Adam22, host of No Jumper's The Adam & Wack Show, revealed that the company had let go of Almightly Suspect after the altercation.

On June 3, 2025, the podcast's official X page stated that Suspect had been arrested on felony charges and was held on a $380,000 bail. They did not reveal any further details at the time of writing this article.

News of Almighty Suspect's arrest was met with mixed responses on X, with one user accusing Adam22 of snitching on him to the police.

"Adam stop snitchin.. lmao."

Expand Tweet

Several netizens questioned the timing of Almighty Suspect's arrest, claiming it was too coincidental, especially considering his recent firing.

"Somebody did say they the other co-host he was beefing with that got him Fire gave off Confidential Informant energy now this happen? ppl know NoJumper is federal but damn this was quick," one person posted.

"Damn y'all are the popo now? Vlad/no jumper collab incoming," another person added.

"Damn they fired him and then lined him up with the police too?" one person questioned.

"So he gets fired from no jumper and arrested a few days later that's interesting timing but I'm sure it's just a coincidence," another user said.

Others criticized No Jumper for posting about the arrest of their former employee, calling it "nasty work" and "wild." Some netizens hoped the charges weren't too serious.

"Y’all posting this is nastyyyyyyyyyy work," one person tweeted.

"No Jumper using their old staff as breaking news content is WILD," another person added.

"N***a got marked out and locked up in the same week that’s tuff," one person commented.

"Damn it's not his week. Hope it's something light," another user said.

Exploring Almighty Suspect's firing from No Jumper

On May 27, 2025, No Jumper posted a clip of the altercation between Almighty Suspect and Brandon, which escalated after Brandon called the latter a "b***h." On May 28, the company took to Instagram to reveal that they had fired Suspect after the altercation, with Adam 22 claiming Suspect had pulled a knife on Brandon.

In the Instagram post addressing the altercation, Adam 22 added that the company was past tolerating incidents like this. While he claimed that he had nothing against the former host, Adam22 dubbed Suspect a "liability".

"But as a business, the liability associated with having somebody on camera who we have like essentially no assurance is not gonna fly off the handle like that... It's just too big of a risk, and it's just not the kind of platform that I wanna run at this point," he added.

Adam22 also recalled extending leniency to Almight Suspect over another altercation involving him and Kelpy in November 2022, which originated after Suspect likened Kelpy's fur coat to a p*imp's attire.

Meanwhile, Almighty Suspect also rehashed the recent altercation with Brandon during a livestream following his firing. The former host stated he bore no ill will towards Adam22 for being let go.

However, Almighty Suspect called Brandon "fat little s**t" and alleged that the fellow co-host had come to the podcast that day with a motive.

This is not the first time Almighty Suspect and Brandon have been hostile with each other. During an April 2025 episode of a No Jumper podcast, the two argued with each other after Brandon seemingly goaded Suspect by saying he was "not tryna fight," following which Suspect called him outside for a fight.

In other news, Adam22 and Brandon discussed Almighty Suspect's arrest on the recent No Jumper episode, with Brandon alleging Suspect had to "be on some type of narcotic" to pull out a knife during their altercation, despite knowing that the Feds might be monitoring the platform.

