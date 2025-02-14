"Who got the footage?" — Internet reacts to Adam22 and Wack 100 going outside to fight after getting into a heated argument about Drake

Adam22 and Wack 100 recently created headlines for a viral video where they argued during a conversation related to Drake. After the discussion, they went out together to talk to each other outside.

The incident happened while the duo was speaking on the No Jumper podcast, titled The Adam and Wack Show, and were speaking about the problems between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The argument happened towards the end of the interview on February 10, 2025, where Adam tells Wack:

"You only care about Grand standing, you don't care about what the actual victim says."

Wack then criticized Adam for supporting the words said by a 17-year-old and added:

"I bet you Kendrick ain't flew nobody out but his wife."

Adam22, who has interviewed various artists, addressed the fact that Kendrick Lamar emerged as the winner of the rap battle since he had a "boring s*xual life", saying that he has known people who have been a part of the "music business" for a long time and continued:

"Kendrick be getting his freak on. The only reason I never said anything about it is because we need receipts. We need the black-and-white."

While Wack repeated that Kendrick "flew nobody out but his wife", Adam replied by saying that Lamar's life was boring. Wack said in response:

"You know what that is? A five time Grammy winner. That's what that is. And you know what that means? They not like us."

Adam then told Wack they needed to go outside to talk and the duo walked out of the place where they were having a conversation. Notably, there are no updates on what happened between Adam and Wack after they went out together.

However, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by No Jumper on X to share their reactions, and one of them seemingly questioned how to access a video of the pair's dispute by writing:

"Who got the footage?"

Among other responses, a user was spotted seemingly praising Adam and Wack for leaving the conversation midway alongside another claiming that Adam cannot fight.

"Good! They settled the tings innit, like men", a user wrote on X.

"Can we make bets? Adam can't fight", one of the reactions reads.

"Tired of them", an X reaction mentioned.

The replies continued, with one of them asking who emerged as the winner of the entire argument.

"Adam22 is a f*cking weirdo", a netizen commented.

"Dudes glazing over two grown men then decide they wanna fight about it", another user stated.

Adam22 addressed the allegations of Kendrick Lamar against Drake during his conversation with Wack 100

The argument emerged when Adam22 said that Kendrick had the best year after he made false allegations against Drake by calling him a p*dophile. However, Wack disagreed and when Adam seemingly became frustrated about it, Wack said:

"The things that Kendrick mentioned, you can visually go see."

Adam said in response that there is no evidence of Drake being a p*dophile and Wack tried to clarify that the word was possibly not targeted at Drake. Wack 100, also known as Cash Jones, continued by saying that he does not consider Drake a p*dophile but the things he said about Kendrick Lamar were not right.

Adam22 responded by saying that most of the allegations made during the rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake were false, adding that Drake is black and Kendrick tried to take Drake's "blackness away from him." Wack then replied:

"Yes his father is from Tennessee. His father is a Negro, he's black. Drake did not embrace being black until he started embracing this hip-hop music. You got him with his Jewish sh*t on. He embraced his mother's side of it."

Adam22 and Wack 100 debated Drake's identity, with Adam saying Drake has been "black since birth." They also disagreed on the definition of s*x trafficking, and Adam read the definition to Wack 100 after looking it up online.

As mentioned, further updates are awaited on the conversation between Adam and Wack after they went off-camera.

