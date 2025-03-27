Did Almighty Suspect’s watch explode during No Jumper podcast? Rapper explains the viral incident on Instagram

Rapper and media personality Almighty Suspect has responded to viral speculation after an unexpected incident during a live episode of the No Jumper Podcast.

On March 26, 2025, during a live episode of No Jumper, the music artist, whose real name is Beron Thompkins, was in conversation with internet personality Jaleec Pino when his watch exploded.

To address the incident, the rapper took to his Instagram story, narrated the entire story, and suggested that the watch was an easy fix that did not cause any damage.

Almighty Suspect responds to the watch incident during the No Jumper podcast on Instagram:

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the rapper Almighty Suspect appeared on the No Jumper podcast livestream. There, he engaged in a heated argument with internet personality Jaleec Pino. The two individuals discussed broken families and types of upbringing.

As the two had contradictory views, Jaleec stood up from her sofa to confront Suspest, while the American rapper calling Jaleec "mad" clapped his hands so hard that his watch exploded during the live stream, which he did not realize at that moment.

As the moment was captured live, the watch became a topic of discussion. In response, the same day, Suspect took to his Instagram account and posted a video story reflecting on the incident.

The American rapper Almighty Suspect can be seen standing in a studio wearing the same hoodie and chain he wore during the podcast while holding the "exploded watch."

Suspect addressed the speculation involving his watch and suggested that the Cartier watch comes with a band that you can change so it's easily detachable, which he also showed during the video story and indicated that his watch did not break —

"So for a quick through to the queries like 'my watch broke,' 'my watch f*cked up.' Not broke, not f*cked up, the Cartier comes off with an on-and-off band, may you want to change it a million times, or regular or whatever. If you want to put it on as it is, put it on. Now we going to a party, eh. Yeah, we f*cked up," Suspect said.

He captioned the story as —

"Yahl got me f*cked up 😂😂😂😂😂 so lesson of the day THE BAND COMES OFF 😂," Suspect wrote.

In another Instagram story, Almighty Suspect shared a TikTok video in which one of the sales associates is showing the Cartier watch and suggesting that the watch has a replaceable bracelet, which makes it easy to change the bracelet of the watch —

"So the good thing about Cartier Santos is that Cartier has made it very easy to change the bracelet and adjust the links as well... All you have to do is in order to change the bracelet is that you have to push the button down and you just pull down the bracelet," the TikTok video person said.

The watch in question worn by Almighty Suspect was a Santos de Cartier by Cartier, a French luxury brand. Originally, the Santos de Cartier was made in 1904 by Louis Cartier.

However, the Santos de Cartier collection, featuring a detachable bracelet, was introduced in 2018. According to the website, the detachable bracelet watch typically costs $7,500 for the stainless steel version.

Moreover, the prices can vary depending on the materials (for example, yellow gold, two-tone, or diamond-set versions) and specific model configurations.

