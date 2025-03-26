"I got a crazy update" — No Jumper host Adam22 hints at FBI coming to his home to question him about Bricc Baby, Luce Cannon and Big U

No Jumper podcast host Adam22 has sparked widespread speculation after hinting that the FBI recently visited his home in connection with high-profile figures in the hip-hop industry.

On March 26, 2025, the American podcaster and YouTuber, whose real name is Adam Grandmaison, took to his Instagram account. He posted a story hinting that the Federal Bureau of Investigation team showed up at his house.

In the story, Adam22 revealed that the FBI questioned him about the recent high-profile arrests, including Big U. Furthermore, the podcaster suggested that he would reveal what happened during the meeting in his podcast on No Jumper.

"I got a crazy update. I'm gonna do a good, diligent podcast thing, and I am gonna save it for tomorrow at 4 pm," Adam said.

The statement by Adam22 came after the arrests were made last week involving Eugene "Big U" Henley, rappers Bricc Baby, and Luce Cannon in connection with the alleged gang who is responsible for controlling Los Angeles "through violence, fear, and intimidation" as per the complaint reports filed by an FBI agent.

No Jumper's Adam22 teases FBI investigation involving Big U and more:

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, podcaster Adam Grandmaison shared an update on his Instagram story regarding the recent arrests of Big U, Bricc Baby, and Luce Cannon.

In a video post, Adam22, wearing a red hoodie, indicated that the FBI showed up at his house, and he was donning Red Nike tech, which perhaps upset him.

"I mean, I made it 41 years since into this life for had an involvement in the conversation with the federal agents, and when they showed up, I was wearing a Red Nike tech, not exactly the definition of fresh... Make sure to tune in tomorrow, it got a big update," Adam said.

Furthermore, Adam shared a text post in a separate Instagram story claiming that FBI agents appeared at his doorstep. He added that he will disclose their inquiries in detail during the next No Jumper podcast, set to be released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 4 pm.

"The feds came knocking on my door today. Will be filling yall in on what they wanted from me at 4pm Wednesday on YouTube," Adam wrote.

Lastly, Adam shared another Instagram story where he wore a dark orange hair wig and indicated that he is not making up the story about the FBI and is serious about his claim.

"Anyone who thinks I'm lying... THIS IS ON THE DEAD HOMIES!" Adam wrote.

Adam22's connection with Big U, Bricc Baby, and Luce Cannon stems from these high-profile guests, regulars on his podcast show, No Jumper.

However, as of now, there has been no direct connection between Adam22 and the arrests, but according to Complex, the speculation of his connections rises as they have been his guests many times.

Also, on March 20, 2025, the podcaster took to his Instagram account and shared a story indicating that he only helped people with the opportunity to earn legal money and distanced himself from any illegal activities.

"I put people in position. Put them on a podcast, give them jobs, help them make legal money... all of this sh*t people getting caught up for, I'm not saying anything that's saying anything about the stuff they done in the last two years," Adam said.

The arrests of Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon were made in connection with Big U. FBI agent Andrew Roosa filed a complaint against Big U Enterprise, suggesting that Big U was running an alleged mafia gang under the enterprise.

Also, in the federal complaint, Big U faced a litany of federal crimes, including drug trafficking, conspiracy, and firearms offenses. As of now, all three remain in custody.

