What is Big U accused of? Hip-hop entrepreneur pleads with his fans in a series of videos before turning himself in

Eugene "Big U" Henley recently took to social media to ask his fans for help before turning himself in after being accused of extortion and heading a "mafia-like organization" allegedly under the name Big U Enterprise. He was also accused of murdering an aspiring musician in 2021, among other allegations.

Ad

On March 19, 2025, the US Attorney's Office in California filed an indictment that charged Big U with "conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act."

The complaint also accused the hip-hop executive of using Big U Enterprise to engage in "various crimes, including murder, extortion, robbery, trafficking and exploiting s*x workers, fraud, and illegal gambling."

As per USA Today, Joseph McNally, an Acting US Attorney, alleged that Henley, as the alleged leader of the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips gang, was a "violent street criminal" who supposedly led a "criminal enterprise" in a public statement to the press, saying:

Ad

Trending

“The allegations in the complaint unsealed today reveal a criminal enterprise that engaged in murder, extortion, human trafficking, and fraud – all led by a supposed anti-gang activist and purported music entrepreneur who was nothing more than a violent street criminal."

Following the unsealed indictment, Henley was considered a "fugitive." However, the hip-hop executive alerted his fans that he was turning himself in to federal authorities because he was innocent and wanted to fight the allegations.

Ad

He also claimed the accusations were "quagmire" and "bullcrap" in videos he posted on social media following the indictment:

"I'm gonna deal with this fight, see what it is. I just want y'all to know, all this stuff is quagmire. S**t is all bullcrap. I just need y'all prayers, I need y'all to...I don't even know what to say."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fox 11 Los Angeles news recently reported that Henley turned himself in to federal authorities on March 20. In addition to Henley, Sylvester Robinson and Mark Martin were also arrested in connection with the complaint filed on March 19.

Feds accused Big U of shooting an aspiring musician and hiding his body

According to USA Today, the US Justice Department accused Big U of murdering an up-and-coming musician in January 2021. The victim, identified as "R.W." in the indictment, was allegedly signed to Big U's record label, Uneek Music, during the time of the incident.

Ad

R.W. had allegedly flown to Las Vegas shortly before his murder to work with an unnamed Grammy award-winning producer, all paid for by Big U's label.

The indictment claimed that R.W. was allegedly killed because he recorded a diss track about Henley, which spurred the music executive to fly to Las Vegas with Robinson to confront the musician.

Henley allegedly drove to North Las Vegas with R.W., where he shot him in the head and hid his body in a ditch off Interstate 15. After Henley and Robinson returned to LA, they allegedly had an associate delete the surveillance video from the studio.

Ad

Henley also allegedly ordered witnesses to remain quiet and not alert authorities about R.W.'s murder, as stated in the indictment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Big U was accused of embezzling from his nonprofit

In addition to his alleged criminal empire, Big U was also accused of defrauding the government and embezzling from Developing Options, a nonprofit under Big U Enterprises that worked to equip youth with the resources and training needed to deter them from a life of gang violence, crime, and drugs.

According to the complaint, Henley allegedly tried to swindle the government by applying for a pandemic relief loan with a fraudulent application. The application claimed that Uneek Music was operating at a profit despite suffering a loss in 2019, which would have disqualified it from the loan.

Ad

The indictment also alleged that Big U embezzled from Developing Options, taking in large donations from NBA players and celebrities and funneling them into his personal accounts. In a statement to the press, Tyler Hatcher from the IRS' LA field office said:

“The RICO charges against Mr. Henley and his associates reflect a pattern of crimes that runs the gambit from extortion to tax evasion, all under the umbrella of a well-organized criminal organization led by Mr. Henley. Additionally, Mr. Henley allegedly duped the County of Los Angeles by running a charitable organization that promoted anti-gang solutions while continuing criminal activity that was directly contrary to his charity."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eugene Henley also responded to the embezzlement allegations in the recent videos he uploaded before turning himself in, stating that it was "disheartening" to hear the allegations. He continued that he "didn't steal nothing," adding:

"I'm looking at this video as I came in to turn myself in and I'm disheartened by the fact that they're trying to say that I stole something from Developing Options or I used Developing Options as a front. Developing Options paid my bills. They paid for my house, they paid the bills for my family, the money that I made as an employee from Developing Options. I never mixed that with nothing. I didn't enable nobody, I didn't steal nothing."

Ad

According to ABC7, Henley faces life in prison, while Robinson and Martin face a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted of the accusations detailed in the indictment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback