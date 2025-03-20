No Jumper host Bricc Baby, Luce Cannon and Big U arrested in a Rollin' 60s Crip takedown led by US attorney's office

On Wednesday, March 19, Bricc Baby - alongside other alleged members of the Rollin' 60 Neighborhood Crips - was arrested by the LA Police as part of a South Los Angeles gang takedown, as reported by Times Now.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The operation, led by the US Attorney's Office, was named "Operation Draw Down", and it focused on the Big U Enterprise, which is described by the authorities as a "mafia-like organization" involved in various criminal activities.

The news outlet also reported that 19 individuals were named as a threat in the operation, out of which the number of those arrested remains unknown at the moment. However, Times Now News has confirmed that the leader of the enterprise - Big U himself - hasn't been arrested, and is still at large.

Ad

Operation Draw Down was an outcome of Andrew Roosa's criminal complaint

Expand Tweet

Ad

Andrew Roosa, a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was the one behind the criminal complaints against the Big U Enterprise. Roosa's complaint claimed that the enterprise has attempted to "control Los Angeles through violence, fear, and intimidation."

It also stated that the group relies on Big U's "stature and long-standing association with the Rollin' 60s and other street gangs to intimidate businesses and individuals" to run an extortion racket across LA.

Ad

Per Times Now News, a press conference was held after Roosa's 107-page criminal charges against Bricc Baby and the other rappers were unveiled on Wednesday. Joseph T McNally, the US Attorney, said in the conference that Big U's rapper image enabled him to mask the illegal activities that his associates carry out in LA, adding:

“The facts alleged in the complaint paint a very different picture... It is one of a murderer, a thief, a liar and a cheat and the criminals that enabled him."

Ad

Joseph further shared that Bricc Baby and the other rappers targeted in the operation were arrested in order to "make our communities safer and rid our streets of these criminal street gangs, including ones operated by violent felons like Mr. Henley, ... a widely known leader within the Rollin’ 60s."

Bricc Baby claimed that 50 Cent's drug abuse allegations against Lil Meech were true

Expand Tweet

Ad

Weeks before his arrest in a gang takedown operation, Bricc Baby was interviewed on Vlad TV, where the rapper claimed that Lil Meech was a "drug addict".

Bricc also claimed to have used drugs alongside Meech, adding that Big Meech saw his own son in a negative light because of his addiction. Bricc Baby added:

"At the end of the day, I feel like Meech came home and felt like his son was a failure as far as what was going on. You're broke after $5 million? And you've got a drug habit and a clothes habit but you don't got nothing saved up but you Big Meech's son?"

Ad

Bricc Baby's claims supported the allegations 50 Cent made against Lil Meech, amidst his ongoing feud with his father, Big Meech.

In an Instagram post (published in February 2025), the 21 Questions rapper trolled Lil Meech for his drug addiction, claiming that he had sent the 24-year-old to a rehabilitation center. Fif also speculated in his post that Big Meech wasn't comfortable with his son's relationship with him.

According to Times Now News, the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips (R60NHC) is an LA-based street gang that was set up in the 1970s. Reputed for being the largest and most notorious of the Crips sets, R60NHC operates primarily in the southern regions of LA. It is their conflict with a rival gang, Eight Tray Gangster Crips, that has attracted national attention towards R60NHC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback